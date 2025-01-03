Explore the Benefits of Forest Bathing for Better Health and Wellness
Mindfulness in nature is not a new practice—people have been connecting with the land for centuries. Some hike barefoot, some go camping or backpacking, and others still practice forest bathing.
This Japanese practice, known as shinrin-yoku, involved immersing yourself in nature and simply being. It evolved in Japan in the 1980s as a way to destress and reconnect with nature during the technological revolution.
Much like mediation, the goal of forest bathing is to quiet your mind, letting go of your to-do lists and worries, and exist only in the present moment. Participants can walk or sit, but should pay attention to the five senses, experiencing the forest in its entirety.
Health Benefits of Forest Bathing
Forest bathing has many health benefits both physical and mental. The most marked result is a decrease in cortisol, the stress hormone that has many Americans missing out on vital sleep.
Another benefit of forest bathing is decreased heartrate and blood pressure as the body and mind both calm. Many people also report a decrease in stress, anxiety, worry, and depression after a forest bath.
How to Try Forest Bathing
Forest bathing is a simple and easy practice that can be done in just a few steps:
1. Choose a secluded, quiet, wooded area to enjoy, preferably away from the sounds of traffic or human development.
2. Close your eyes, and imagine seeing the forest for the very first time when you open them. Notice the sights, sounds, smells, and emotions that the forest evokes.
3. Walk slowly or sit in a comfortable position, allowing you to take ample notice of the natural beauty all around.
4. Let go of modern worries. When forest bathing, there is no such thing as a to-do list! If possible, silence your cell phone or leave it behind altogether.
5. Spend as much time as you need or want to in your forest bath. Some forest bathers stay for only 10 to 15 minutes, while others spend hours or even days forest bathing. The length of time you need is entirely up to you.
Forest Bathing Retreats
If forest bathing isn't an option where you live, consider joining a forest bathing retreat. These events happen all over the world, and range in length from a few days to over a week.
If a days-long retreat isn't your style, there are guided forest baths all across the country. You can even search up a guided forest bath meditation on YouTube (although that somewhat defeats the purpose of disconnecting from technology!)
Should You Try Forest Bathing?
Forest bathing has many proven benefits, including a reduction of the stress hormone cortisol. Connecting with nature is pretty much always a good thing, so if you're looking to destress and get outside, forest bathing might just be for you!