Famed Skydiver Tragically Killed in Italy after Paragliding Accident

Felix Baumgartner has been a household name in the adventure sports community for years. The community is now in mourning after the skydiving icon experienced a paragliding accident on Thursday, resulting in his tragic death.

Maria Aldrich

In October of 2012, Felix Baumgartner of Austria made history after leaping from a helium balloon 24 miles above ground. According to Red Bull, he jumped from an altitude of 38,969.4 meters, achieving supersonic speeds for 30 seconds. During his jump, he reached an unthinkable vertical speed of 1,357.7 kilometers per hour and was in freefall for four minutes and 20 seconds.

As reported by the Associated Press, Baumgartner held this record for two years before Google's Alan Eustace claimed the title. These records were not made on a whim — they required specialized suits, training, and preparation to execute the jumps as safely as possible. However, as any adventure athlete understands, the associated risks can only be minimized, not removed entirely.

Famed Adventurer Baumgartner Dies in Paragliding Accident

At 56 years old, Baumgartner lost his life in a tragic paragliding accident in Porto Sant'Elpidio, a coastal town in Italy. According to CNN, the incident took place on July 17 when the celebrated athlete reportedly lost control of his paraglider, which caused him to crash into a hotel swimming pool.

"Our community is deeply impacted by the tragic passing of Felix Baumgartner, a worldwide figure, a symbol of courage and passion for extreme flying," Mayor Massimiliano Ciarpella of Porto Sant'Elpidio wrote on social media.

Red Bull released a heartfelt message in honor of Baumgartner on Thursday:

"We are shocked and overwhelmed with sadness to hear the devastating news of our longtime friend Flex Baumgartner. Felix was 'born to fly" and was determined to push the limits. He was also smart, professional, thorough, and meticulous, never leaving anything to chance. He was generous, dedicating a significant amount of his time to helping others and inspiring many people. We remember Felix as a lovely person, devoted to his family and friends, to whom we send our heartfelt sympathy. Felix, you will be deeply missed."

Details regarding the tragedy have not been released to the public at this time. The adventure sports community, as well as Baumgartner's family and friends, mourn the loss of a true legend. His achievements live on, and he will remain a celebrated athlete who has inspired thousands of individuals over the years.

Maria Aldrich
