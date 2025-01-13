Adventure On SI

Famed Surf Legend Mike Hynson Dead at 82

Mike Hynson, a true icon in the surf community, recently passed away. Tributes to the star have been pouring in from around the world.

Maria Aldrich

The New Year is off to a mournful start for the surf community after losing one of their own.

At age 82, "The Endless Summer" star and talented surfer Mike Hynson passed away, leaving a scar on the surf world.

Hynson, a California native, is widely known for co-starring in the 1966 "The Endless Summer" film directed by Bruce Brown. The documentary followed Hynson and Robert August on an international surf trip. Needless to say, the film took off and captured the attention of viewers worldwide.

"Mike was a rock star, basically," Toby Ogden, son of Hynson's partner Carol Hannigan, told the San Diego Union-Tribune. "He never tried to impress anyone. It just seemed like just the way he was was attractive to people. He was a rebel, a troublemaker, but at the end of the day he was a good-hearted guy. He was the guy everyone wanted to be."

As stated by the San Diego Union-Tribune, Hynson was a skilled surfboard shaper, a true adventurer at heart, and was quite the trend-setter.

"Every kid in the community started combing their hair straight back," Kevin Kinnear, Hynson's close friend, told the news source. "It was an instant hit. He was very stylish and set incredible trends."

Kinnear was with Hynson at the time of his death on Friday.

One of Hynson's most notable achievements involved the "Red Fin Army" which started after he designed the beloved Red Fin surfboard, a model that was sought after for its "edge control it gave experienced surfers."

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to gather funds for the family during this trying time.

"Michael was a contributor to their household finances, and his passing has left a huge void. My mother, Carol, who has been his caretaker for the past 10 years, is currently recovering from a heart attack and seizure, making it impossible for her to work."

Friends, family, and members of the surf community have been sharing fond memories of Hynson and all that he accomplished throughout his life.

