Familiar Faces Prevail in Qualifications at IFSC World Cup Curitiba
The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup Curitiba 2025 is well underway. The event began on Friday with boulder qualifications—many athletes came in hot, unwilling to settle for anything less than a podium appearance. While this is just the beginning of the Curitiba experience, things are only going to get more intense on the wall. The competitors look prepared and ready to climb.
Taking first place for the men was a familiar face in the climbing community — Sorato Anraku of Japan who landed a final score of 124.5. Watching the 18-year-old machine dominate in the competition did not come as a surprise. Back in April at the World Cup in Keqiao, Anraku clinched the finals and secured a stunning gold medal. With such a recent taste of victory, he unquestionably has a craving for yet another win.
Alongside Anraku in first is France's Oriane Bertone, 20, who is competing in the women's event. Landing a score of 124.8 during qualifications, Bertone is looking strong and steady. In fact, France is looking quite powerful as a whole considering French women swept the podium.
Bertone proudly took gold, followed by her teammate Zélia Avezou in second (124.7) and Agathe Calliet in third (109.8). In Keqiao, Bertone secured gold in both qualifications and semifinals but dropped the momentum and was defeated by American Annie Sanders in the final round.
Bertone wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram following her Keqiao performance.
"Keqiao was my first international competition in almost a year. I'm coming home with a great 2nd place, which is not exactly what I was hoping for, to be completely honest, but more than the result, it's the feeling of being truly in my place that means the most to me. Calm, grounded, present."
There are two looming questions heading into the semifinals and soon, the finals:
1. Will Anraku be able to defend his current title?
2. Will Bertone be able to make the comeback that she hopes for?
Coming out on top will be a great challenge, but these athletes have triumphed, and this appears to be their time to come out again. Stay tuned as the athletes advance to the later rounds.