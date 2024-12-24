Family of Girl Who Died in Tragic Snorkeling Accident Hunts for Answers
In early November, 15-year-old Jenna Chan lost her life while on a snorkeling trip with her classmates. The trip was organized by her school, St Joseph's Institution (SJI) in Singapore, and was led by the school principal.
The young teenager was reported to have been assisting in the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme, according to The Sun. While she was in the water, the engine was turned on and pulled her under. Chan was then struck by the boat propeller, resulting in her death.
Her parents, Alan Chan and Jennifer Liauw, are devastated by this tragedy and continue their search for answers. The family has created a GoFundMe campaign for financial support during this challenging time.
"There has been silence from the Maldivian government and all news about her has been ceased," her younger sister, Alice, wrote on the campaign. "The circumstances leading to her sudden death and negligence of the company is truly shocking to our family and her teenage friends, who witnessed her death."
Per school policy, Chan's family members were unable to contact her while she was on the trip due to a "no-phone policy."
The family explained that the Malidivian government did not offer a post-mortem examination, and additional information has not been released to her parents, the family is concerned that a thorough investigation is not being performed.
Her father Mr. Chan told Divernet, "It's almost Christmas and we still have no answers. We want to know what happened."
"Please help support us during this tough time for our family and loved ones, and spread the word about her case. All donations will go towards our fight for Jenna and protection of all future children and tourists, by providing our Maldivian lawyers with the legal fees and financial support to take more cases just like this one," Alice Chan wrote on GoFundMe.