Famous Canadian Ice Climb Soloed for the First Time Since 1988
Reality Bath, an iconic and dangerous ice climbing route in the Canadian Rockies, has been soloed for the first time since its first ascent in 1988.
Balin Miller, a prolific and talented 22-year-old ice climber, completed the route in January. It had been unrepeated for 37 years since its first ascent by Mark Twight and Randy Rackliff.
Twight and Rackliff gave it a rating of VII due to its technical difficulty (WI 5/6) and its high level of risk. Seracs overhang much of the route and are prone to sending down massive chunks of ice and snow onto climbers. They've been a huge deterrent for climbs in the years that followed its opening.
Of the first ascent in 1988, Twight wrote, "We were willing to play for more than we could lose. I was willing to die for it." A recently republished essay details the harrowing 2000-foot, 11-pitch climb in detail made by himself and Rackliff all those years ago.
As described in a popular Canadian Rockies guidebook by Albi Sole, Reality Bath is "so dangerous as to be of little value except to those suicidally inclined." Guidebook author Joe Josephson said in his book Waterfall Ice, "The Reality Bath is undoubtedly the most dangerous ice route in the range."
Miller had spent several years toying with the idea of climbing Reality Bath, though he wasn't willing to die for the route. "The thing that gets me most psyched is the lore of a route," he told Climbing Magazine.
After a weeklong romp including climbs in Patagonia and the Canadian Rockies, Miller decided the conditions and his fitness were aligned for a successful second ascent of Reality Bath. He planned to solo the route, climbing it without the use of a rope until rappelling at the top.
Soloing ice greatly increases the chance of an injury or even death, but Miller felt confident in his abilities and the conditions of the route. And on January 10, he stood at the top of the climb in success.
Miller shared photos and videos from his climb on Instagram with the caption “'Glitter and Despair' I’m having a hard time believing what I did and accepting all this praise. But I sure am glad I didn’t bail despite the 4 hour post hole approach."
The ice climbing world eagerly awaits Miller's next achievements in what is sure to be an awe-inspiring career. But for now, he certainly deserves a rest.