Fatal Wildfires Ravage Southern California, Leaving Ecosystems and Lives in Peril
As of early Thursday morning, more than 30,000 acres have burned across Southern California. 130,000 people in the areas surrounding Los Angeles have been ordered to evacuate, with thousands more under evacuation warnings.
There are four active fires devastating the region.
Palisades Fire
As of Thursday morning, the Palisades Fire is the largest of the four fires burning in Southern California. It has burned more than 17,000 acres and destroyed large sections of the historic Pacific Coast Highway.
The Palisades Fire is burning toward Malibu, and has destroyed numerous homes, businesses, and historic landmarks. The fire burns right up to the coast, devastating beachfront homes and the coastal ecosystem.
Eaton Fire
The Eaton Fire has burned more than 10,000 acres since igniting two days ago, on January 7. It threatens sections of the San Gabriel Mountains to the north of Altadena.
Many residents have been ordered to evacuate, and more are remaining watchful under evacation warnings at this time.
Sunset Fire
The Sunset Fire is currently the smallest, burning at 60 acres. However, this fire is burning in Hollywood and Hollywood Hills, threatening thousands.
West Hollywood remains braced for impact as the fire expands to the southwest.
Hurst Fire
The Hurst Fire has burned nearly 900 acres and is the northernmost of the four current fires. Residents of Slymar are preparing to evacuate if necessary, as the fire is currently 10% contained.
For ongoing and frequently-updated fire information, including evacuation orders and fire perimeters, check the L.A. Times Fire Map.
The Ecological Impact of Fire
Wildfires have a massive ecological footprint on top of their destruction of human habitats.
Polluted water sources are a huge concern, especially for a region experiencing drought like Southern California. Drinking water is polluted by excess nitrogen and carbon dioxide from the fire. Toxic algae blooms can become more prevalent in freshwater sources as a result.
Air quality severely diminishes during a wildfire event as harmful toxins are released into the air. Smoke and fumes can cause severe health concerns for humans and animals alike, as well as reduce visibility. In an already smog-riddled area like L.A., it could be quite some time before the air quality is safe for everyone again.
The loss of vegetation is hugely detrimental to an ecosystem, leading to increased soil erosion and loss of habitat for animals. The loss of plant life can negatively impact both air and water quality, and rehabilitation efforts for affected areas can take years.
For more access to current updates and fire information, please see ongoing updates from the L.A. Times. Continue to heed evacuation warnings and stay prepared for emergency situations.