Father and Son Drown in Horrific Accident at California Beach
A father and son have drowned in a horrific accident on Sunday, January 19, 2025. Mukund Kalyanaraman Murali, aged 39, raced into the water in an attempt to save his 8-year-old son, Vihaan Mukund, from drowning. Both were residents of Santa Clara, an approximately 1 hour drive from the beach where they drowned.
The accident occurred in the waters off Cowell Ranch State Beach, just south of Half Moon Bay. The beach is 30 miles south of San Francisco and is a popular spot for those seeking a more secluded beach experience near Half Moon Bay.
At 3:13 PM, state park officials responded to a report of an urgent water rescue in the area. Several lifeguards and rangers arrived on scene and retrieved both individuals from the water via a Harbor Patrol vessel.
Vihaan Mukund was airlifted to nearby Stanford Medical Center, while his father was transported there via ambulance. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the hospital despite attempts to save their lives.
California State Parks spokesperson Jorge Moreno released a statement, "Despite life-saving efforts, the individuals passed away. We extend our deepest sympathy to the family for this devastating loss."
At the time of the accident, a sneaker wave warning was in effect at Cowell Ranch State Beach. Sneaker waves are waves that come up higher on the beach than expected, and can easily wipe beachgoers away.
The average water temperature at this time of year is only 55 degree Fahrenheit, requiring a wetsuit for comfortability for most who want to get in the water.
The cause of the accident is currently unclear. Officials are reminding beachgoers to heed condition warnings for their own safety.