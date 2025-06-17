Ferreira Drops, Johnson Rises in New World Surf League Tour Rankings
Now that Trestles Pro has come to a spectacular end, the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour rankings have been adjusted to reflect the results in California. Currently, Jordy Smith of South Africa and Gabriela Bryan of Hawaii hold the helm at No. 1, signifying them as the top surfers on the Tour this season.
As stated in the WSL Rules and Regulations, "After each event, surfers are awarded points based on their respective placing, and the better they perform, the more points they get. For example, on the Championship Tour (CT), first place gets 10,000 points, second place gets 7,800 points, and so on." The sum of these points dictates where a surfer will land in the rankings.
Surfer Bettylou Sakura Johnson Climbs the WSL Rankings
Bryan may still be situated at the top of the rankings list. Still, fellow Hawaiian Bettylou Sakura Johnson has experienced a boost that pushed her up three spots to No. 4. She had a stellar performance at Trestles Pro, where she received the women's highest heat total this season of 17.83 at the quarterfinals. She then advanced to the semifinals, where she dominated Sawyer Lindblad, and later emerged victorious over Molly Picklum in the finals.
Although Johnson defeated Picklum, she hasn't surpassed her in the rankings just yet. Picklum sits at No. 3 with an accumulation of 43,345 total points — Johnson holds 37,320 points. Her greatest performance came at Trestles Pro, which awarded her with 10,000 points.
Things are looking just as dramatic on the men's side after former No. 1 Italo Ferreira of Brazil dropped down two spots, placing him at No. 4. With Yago Dora's recent victory, he posted 10,000 points which rose him to No. 2, just ahead of Kanoa Igarashi — Dora's opponent in the Trestles Pro finals.
The CT rankings update after each competition, so depending on how events unfold at VIVO Rio Pro from June 21-29, the list could change drastically. To view the detailed rankings, visit the official WSL website.