Fierce at the Italian Grand Prix - Marc Marquez Continues to Dominate
Mugello typically showcases epic motorcycle racing, and the 2025 event did not disappoint. From the start of the race, three titans faced off in a tight fight for the lead, to kick off the 2025Brembo Italian Grand Prix. The #93 was in the hunt for his 93rd win across all MotoGP classes, and although it wasn't easy, he took the chequered flag.
Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) fought off his brother Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) and teammate Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team). A late push from Fabio Di Giannantonio saw him steal P3 from Pecco in the final lap.
From the start, it was a fight in the trenches between Marc Marquez and his teammate Francesco Bagnaia heading into San Donato (the first turn after the start at Mugello). Initially, it was Maarc who took the lead, right before Pecco jumped up by Luco Luco (Turn 2) and led for the rest of Lap 1 at his home Grand Prix.
Marc may have been the top Ducati rider this season, but it was Pecco who was showing signs of Championship confidence we're used to seeing in him. Lap 2 was nothing short of spectacular, as the two continued to fight for the lead.
Marc grabbed the lead again by Turn 1, holding Pecco off for part of the lap, as Pecco began to push at Turn 6, but backed off. As Lap 3 began, it was Pecco's chance as he surged ahead in Turn 1, but Marc cut under him to remain in the lead. Turn 2 was beneficial for Pecco, as he again took the lead from Marc. Marquez again grabbed the lead in the next few turns, as Pecco surged at the lead in Turn 5.
As Pecco made his move, he touched the rear wheel of Marc, allowing Alex Marquez (who seemed content in P3) to take the P2 spot. This was short-lived, though, as Pecco, showing vintage form, retakes P2 in Lap 4. By turn 2, Bagnaia reclaimed the lead from Marc the same way he did earlier. He held the lead for much of the lap, as Marc tried to retake the lead heading back into San Donato, but failed.
Pecco fought off Marquez for most of the lap, but lost his front end a bit in the final corner of the lap, forcing him to make a last-second front-end save. The mishap dropped Bagnaia back to P2, allowing Alex Marquez to close the gap on the two Ducati bikes.
Heading back into San Donato (Turn 1) 3 wide, Alex grabbed the lead, but Pecco quickly took that back, as Alex surged back into the lead by Turn 3. Alex grabbed some space immediately. Heading into Lap 7, Marc Marquez pushed P1 once again, but had to settle for P2, with Bagnaia locked in P3.
Marc waited for two laps for his chance to strike again at Alex in P1.
In the fight over P4, Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) took out Maverick Viñales (Red Bull KTM Tech3) as he passed him, ending Viñales' day at the Italian GP. Morbidelli was issued a long lap penalty because of the altercation. He served the penalty wrong and was issued another long lap penalty.
Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) was forced to leave the track with clutch problems, promptly ending his run at Mugello. After the long lap penalties, Morbidelli battled it out with Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team).
Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) had worked his way into P5, as the two KTM machines (Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and teammate Pedro Acosta) battled it out for position for the third Grand Prix in a row.
fiveAcosta pulled ahead with 5 laps remaining at Turn 1. Ai Ogura, at this point, has moved from 21st on the grid into the top 10 with just four laps remaining. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) dropped out of the top ten in another disappointing Grand Prix for the Yamaha rider.
Meanwhile, Marc Marquez grabbed P1, and Alex Marquez in P2. Di Giannantonio grabbed the 3rd and final podium spot. Di Giannantonio chased Bagnaia down and passed him in Turn 6. Diggia kept pushing and almost passed Alex Marquez as they passed the finish line. Excellent showing for Diggia, grabbing the third podium spot in the waning moments of the Grand Prix at Mugello.
Pecco settled for P4, with Bezzecchi bringing home the P5 for Aprilia Racing. Morbidelli finished in P6. Fernandez took P7 (his best finish of 2025), Acosta took P8, and Brad Binder and Ogura took P9 and P10, respectively.
The weekend was full of celebration and heartbreak, but Mugello was a weekend for the record books. The action was fantastic. I seem to say this every race weekend, but who in the grid can beat Marc Marquez?