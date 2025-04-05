Filipe Toledo Criticizes Judges Following WSL Opening Round Heat
The 2025 Surf City El Salvador Pro saga has just begun, and frustrations have taken center stage. The opening round for both men and women took place on Thursday, with the highest score credited to 29-year-old Brazilian surfer Filipe Toledo who secured a heat total of 15.77. He attacked the waves with pure grace while outpacing the field. However, he felt the margin separating him from the field should have been greater.
"With all my three waves, I thought I was over eight points," said Toledo in a World Surf League (WSL) interview, per Juan Hernandez of The Inertia. "Especially after my last wave. The variety, the speed, the air in the middle, the blow tail at the end. So yeah, I don't know what else to do to get bigger scores. I wish they (judges) can go out there and do the same thing."
While his 15.77 was enough to come out on top over Italo Ferreira (14.67) who is currently ranked No. 1 on the WSL Championship Tour, Toledo was not satisfied. Undoubtedly, he had a stellar performance, but does that justify the harsh words in his post-heat interview? As with any game or competition, officials are people — regardless of how objective they aim to be, subjectivity will likely seep in. This translates to all levels of sporting events across the board.
Elite Surfer Filipe Toledo Takes the Lead at Surf City El Salvador Pro
Serving as an unmistakable icon in the surf world and an inspiration to many, Toledo has become a wealth of knowledge when it comes to his sport. However, the judges are there to do just that — judge.
As the tour continues, Toledo and his fellow competitors are likely to continue to stun. The hope is that judging will be as objective as possible throughout the events. At this time, Toledo is ranked No. 9 but if he keeps shredding the way he has been, the ranking system may see some movement.