Final Climbing Team in the Himalayas Retreats from Makalu
With the retreat of the climbing team attempting a winter ascent on Makalu, the winter climbing season in the Himalayas officially ends. The pristine mountain range will enjoy a respite from human adventurers until the most popular climbing season begins this spring.
As reported by Angela Benavides in ExplorersWeb, the team comprised of Sanu Sherpa, Phurba Onggel Sherpa and Pastemba Sherpa of Nepal, and Abolfazl Gozali of Iran, reached 7,900m (25,919 feet) before abandoning their climb – approximately 2,000 feet from the summit. Winds pushing 80kph proved too much for the experienced mountaineers and sent them back to the safety of lower camps.
Makalu, the fifth-highest mountain in the world, rises 27,838 feet high in the Mahalangur Himalayas of Nepal, near the border with Tibet. Known for its iconic pyramid shape, Makalu presents a challenging and technically demanding ascent. Makalu remains less frequented than peaks like Everest, attracting those seeking solitude and a pure mountaineering experience – especially during a winter expedition.
Winter Climbing in the Himalaya
The 2024/ 2025 winter season allowed no summits in the Himalayas. Climbing season in the Himalayas predominately takes place just twice per year when the Jetstream subsides above the Himalayan sky. The Himalaya, the highest mountain range in the world, stretches across Nepal, India, Bhutan, China, and Pakistan. The range is home to the fourteen 8,000-meter peaks - the highest mountains in the world.
A brief calm, known as the 'weather window', or ‘climbing window’, first occurs in the spring from March to early June. A second ‘weather window’ opens during the post-monsoon season, from early September through mid-December – the fall climbing season.
A third, and extreme, climbing season falls in the dead of winter – the most challenging time to venture into the Himalayas. The Winter Climbing Season began Saturday, December 21, with the solstice and the official start of the astronomical winter. This year, several teams went to the Himalayas to attempt winter ascents on Mt. Everest, Manaslu, Makalu and Annapurna.
Winter Ascents of Himalayan peaks present an additional set of challenges and dangers than the more traditional climbing seasons – namely colder than normal climbing conditions and less support. Alex Txikon, a purist winter-season climber, made the first winter ascent of Nanga Parbat with Simone Moro of Italy in 2016. Txikon also summited Manaslu in January, 2023. Beyond the retreat on Makalu, the attempts on the following three 8,000-meter peaks also fell short. Annapurna (26,545 ft.). Alex Txikon discontinued his climb after suffering health problems. Waldemar Kowalewski of Poland and Mattia Conte of Italy and five Sherpas from Seven Summit Treks also retreated from their winter ascent misssions.
Mt. Everest (29,029 ft.) Jost Kobusch of Germany attempted a solo winter ascent of Mt. Everest this season. Kobusch achieved great success this winter on Mt. Everest’s difficult Lho La Route – the West Ridge – Hornbein Couloir, after working the same route the past two winter seasons. On his third attempt Kobusch broke the record for a winter ascent on Everest by climbing to 7,537m (24,728 feet), surpassing the prior record of 7,500m (24,606 feet).
Manaslu (26,781 ft.) Oswald Pereira of Poland joined Simone Moro and Nima Rinji Sherpa, the youngest person to climb the fourteen 8,000-meter peaks, on their alpine-style winter attempt on Manaslu. After completing a warm-up climb on nearby Ama Dablam the team set off on their winter attempt.
However the climb did not got well as Sherpa Nima Rinji encounter physical setbacks, and an adequate weather window never materialized. ExplorersWeb that the team has retreated from the mountain. “It’s time to call off the expedition,” says Simone Moro. “The weather wasn’t in our favor, and for the next two weeks on Manaslu, winds up to 150 kph make it impossible for an alpine-style summit push.”
