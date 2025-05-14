First-Ever Paragliding Journey Across Colorado Marks New Era
Colorado is a favorite place for paragliders in the United States. The Colorado Rockies provide perfect flying conditions through thermals, which a paraglider can catch and use to soar above the peaks. However, these thermals and the weather that can build up in the mountains during the summer heat also provide potentially perilous forces, including high winds, thunderstorms, and limited visibility due to storm fronts.
Summer weather, high altitudes, and a lack of oxygen all combined to make the first successful paraglide flight across Colorado even more epic. He has dedicated his life to mountain flying, building hours on his flights, and providing tandem flights to the public. Through these thousands of hours of experience, he has built a skill set required to consider taking on such an incredible challenge.
Weather windows are key. Paragliders spend hours consuming weather data and visual insights from points in the field to understand when to take off. These pilots are much like avid skiers watching the weather for powder days, except a paraglider wants a clear day filled with a few high, puffy clouds.
Elite Paraglider Peter Thompson Makes Historic Flight Across Colorado
The sport of long-distance flying is advancing with better weather forecasting technology, enhanced flying equipment, and better and more easily accessible ground mapping. However, backcountry flying remains hazardous due to weather, trying to find suitable landing sites, and the dangers of hypoxia when spending so much time at high altitude.
Flying later in the day during the summer months can create more risk, as thunderstorms are more likely. When these pilots take paying guests on tandem flights, they fly in the morning on clear days and return to the ground before the potential storm weather builds in the afternoon.