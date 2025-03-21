FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals: American Team, Races, TV Coverage
The Audu FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Sun Valley, Idaho
The 2024/25 Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup season began in Sölden, Austria, and will conclude in Sun Valley, Idaho with the World Cup Finals. Sun Valley, the first destination ski resort in the U.S. developed in the 1930s, was created by W. Averell Harriman, the head of the Union Pacific Railroad. Harriman envisioned a European-style resort to attract travelers and celebrities to the pristine mountains out West.
Harriman’s vision came to fruition. With a ski racing-rich tradition, Sun Valley hosts the World Cup Finals March 22-27 – the biggest, and final event of the World Cup season. All races will take place on the International Trail on Bald Mountain. The U.S. hosted the World Cup three times since 1993 before Sun Valley was awarded the event. Vail hosted the Finals in 1994 and 1997, and Aspen was selected in 2017.
Top 25 Men and Top 25 Women
The top ski racers in the world have arrived in Sun Valley. After months of World Cup races, the top 25 men and top 25 women in each racing discipline will square off for the finals. Beyond individual titles at stake in Downhill, Super-G, Giant Slalom, and Slalon, four women’s and two men’s season-long Crystal Globe titles will come down to these races.
These racers will also work to improve their season-long points total to bolster their start positions for next season. They will also work on their form as next year features the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy.
The U.S. Ski Team
Fourteen skiers will represent the U.S. Ski Team in these finals. Led by all-time Word Cup wins record-holder Mikaela Shiffrin, six team members earned a podium finish in a World Cup race or at the World Championship this season. After an amazing comeback, Lindsey Vonn, 40, made the World Cup Finals in Downhill and Super-G - a truly remarkable accomplishment.
In addition to Shiffrin, Lauren Macuga, Paula Moltzan, Breezy Johnson won medals this season for the women. Jared Goldberg and Ryan Cochran-Siegle earned podium finishes for the men in the World Cup this season. The U.S. presents a talented and prepared team to the finals.
Shiffrin suffered a horrible injury gashing her oblique muscles after a crash in the giant slalom race at the World Cup stop in Killington, Vermont. After a two-month recovery, Shiffrin returned to the World Cup and won her 100th World Cup win in the slalom in Sestriere, Italy in February. She currently sits in 6th place in the slalom - and will be the favorite next week in the discipline.
The Americans (reported by USA Today)
U.S. Women Downhill: Johnson, Macuga, Vonn, Jacqueline Wiles
Super-G: Macuga, Vonn
Giant slalom: Moltzan, Katie Hensien, AJ Hurt, Nina O’Brien
Slalom: Shiffrin, Moltzan
U.S. Men
Downhill: Cochran-Siegle, Bryce Bennett
Super-G: Cochran-Siegle, Goldberg
Giant slalom: River Radamus
Slalom: Ben Ritchie
World Cup Finals Schedule
Saturday, March 22
1 p.m. Men’s downhill
2:30 p.m. Women’s downhill
Sunday, March 23
1 p.m. Women’s super-G
2:30 p.m. Men’s super-G
Tuesday, March 25
1:30 a.m., first run, women’s giant slalom
2 p.m., second run, women’s giant slalom
Wednesday, March 26
11:30 a.m., first run, men’s giant slalom
2 p.m., second run, men’s giant slalom
Thursday, March 27
11 a.m., first run, women’s slalom
Noon, first run, men’s slalom
2 p.m., second run, women’s slalom
3 p.m., second run, men’s slalom
NBC will carry live coverage of the World Cup Finals across its various platforms, including NBC, Peacock, CNBC, and USA Network. Outside+ is also streaming all of the races live.
NBC's TV Schedule
Saturday, March 22
1 p.m. on NBC, Peacock
Sunday, March 23
1 p.m., NBC, Peacock
2:30 p.m. CNBC, Peacock
Tuesday, March 25
2 p.m. USA Network
Wednesday, March 26
2 p.m., USA Network
Thursday, March 27
2 p.m., USA Network
Saturday, March 29
2 p.m., NBC, Peacock