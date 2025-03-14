Five Contenders to Warch in The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2025
The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is an electrifying event featuring the best drivers from around the globe. The Rally is a key stop in the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship. As with every race, the cream rises to the top. Here are the Top 5 Contenders who could have a major impact in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in 2025.
1. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar – Prodrive Hunter T1+)
Nasser Al-Attiyah is an absolute legend in the rally raid world. Throughout his career, he's become a dominant force in cross-country racing. Al-Attiyah won the Dakar Rally multiple times, and returns as a past champion of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Al-Attiyah's ability to traverse difficult desert terrain is probably his best attribute. As long as he maintains a good pace and his strategy is on point, other drivers will struggle to keep up with him.
For the 2025 season, Al-Attiyah continues his partnership with ProDrive, piloting the Hunter T1+. This car is built for racing. Al-Attiyah enters Abu Dhabi as the man to beat, having multiple podium finishes in previous W2RC rounds. If he finds his rhythm early, expect him to set the pace for the entire race.
2. Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Saudi Arabia – Toyota Hilux Overdrive)
Yazeed Al-Rajhi's a rising star in the world of rally raid. Al-Rajhi's proven he can go toe-to-toe with the best drivers in the circuit. The Saudi national consistently performs well in the W2RC and shows exceptional skill in Middle Eastern terrain, a key to success in Abu Dhabi with its challenging terrain.
In the wake of winning Dakar, Al Rajhi looks to take top honors in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge as well. His choice of vehicle is the Toyota Hilux Overdrive, a staple vehicle in the rally-raid scene. With his recent win in Dakar, could the sponsored teams have a few tricks up their sleeves in Abu Dhabi?
Al-Rajhi's determination to win Abu Dhabi is prevalent, as every year he inches closer to the podium. Could 2025 be his year? Winning Dakar and Abu Dhabi back-to-back would be a big statement to the rally-raid community. Al-Rajhi could pose a big threat to the field in 2025 as long he can avoid mechanical issues and rollovers.
3. Toby Price (Australia – KTM Factory Racing)
Toby Price is a two-time Dakar Rally champion and a sheer powerhouse on two wheels. Price is also one of the most decorated riders in the world of rally raid. The Australian racer has an uncanny knack for tackling the harshest desert conditions with precision and conditioning.
Price is the favorite to win the motorcycle category at Abu Dhabi with his ability to endure extreme heat and difficult dunes. Price rides for KTM Factory Racing, and thrives in long-distance desert stages. If he can avoid wrecks and stay consistent, he will be a solid frontrunner for the victory.
4. Matthias Walkner (Austria – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)
Another contender to Toby Prices' claim to the trophy is Matthias Walkner. Walkner's an elite rider in the motorcycle division and one of the most technically skilled riders in the world. Walker hails from Austria and has a reputation for his smooth riding style, fantastic navigation skills, and a penchant for managing risks on difficult terrain.
Riding for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Walkner's had strong showings in Abu Dhabi in the past. He shows poise and patience on the trail, with a strategic approach to multi-day rallies. If Walkner can keep up with Price in the early stages the Austrian has a chance at victory.
5. Jakub Przygonski (Poland – X-Raid Mini JCW Team)
Jakub Przygonski ("Kuba") is one of the most versatile racers in the world. This Polish racer has a background in cars and motorcycles, giving him an edge. He began his career as a top pro in motorcycles before shifting to the X-Raid Mini JCW team. It didn't take him long to stand out in the car division either.
Przygonski has two stand-out skills: His technical expertise and his ability to adapt to any challenge the course might throw at him. These two skills will come in handy as he attempts to navigate the soft dunes at Abu Dhabi. His buggy is perfect for the desert stages of this rally. If Przygonski can balance aggression with caution and avoid breakdowns, he has the potential to be a major disrupter in the duel between Al-Attiyah and Al-Rajhi.
The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2025 is expected to be one of the best races of the year, with these five drivers leading the charge into the dunes. Whether the most intense battles will be seen in the car division or the motorcycle division, this year's Rally looks to host a bouquet of excitement from beginning to the end.
It will take skill and determination to emerge from the Rub’ al Khali (Empty Quarter). Keep an eye on these five drivers to not only compete for the top spot but also give rally fans enough to talk about for weeks to come as they tackle one of the world's most demanding desert rallies.