Five U.S. Athletes Qualify for 2026 Freeride World Tour
Arapahoe Basin, Colorado —On April 16, the final stop on the path to qualifying for the 2026 Freeride World Tour season took place with the Challenger series at Arapahoe Basin (A-Basin) in Colorado. The two-day competition was the biggest Freeride event in the U.S. and was the event to designate the nine new FWT Pro freeriders.
The event was presented by Orage and put on by IFSA in partnership with FWT, and the East Wall at A-Basin stood as the last hurdle to leap over to get to the world of professional freeriding. Seventy-two riders were to be whittled down to just nine, and one by one, each rider put their skills to the test as they plunged down the steep and technical 1,500-foot vertical terrain.
Qualifying for the 2026 Freeride World Tour Complete
While each athlete put their best foot forward, the nine athletes from Region 2 (North and South America) claimed their spots, five of them hailing from the United States.
Region 2 Athletes Named
Ski Men - Kelly Hilleke (Glenwood Springs, CO, USA)
Ski Men - Joey Leonardo (Edwards, CO, USA)
Ski Men - Jack Kolesch (Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN)
Ski Men - Lachlan Harvey (Revelstoke, British Columbia, CAN)
Ski Women - Wynter McBride (Ogden, UT, USA)
Ski Women - Agostina Vietta (Chapelco, Argentina/ARG)
Snowboard Men - Shayne Blue Sandblom (Lake Tahoe, CA, USA)
Snowboard Men - Warren Doyle (Bozeman, MT, USA)
Snowboard Women - Natalie Allport (Ottawa, Ontario, CAN)
The FWT Challenger series takes place in two regions: Region 1, which includes Europe, Oceania, and Asia, and Region 2, which includes North and South America. Nine additional spots were available for Region 1 and were designated in March.
Region 1 Athletes Named
Ski Men - Victor Hale-Woods (SUI)
Ski Men - Paul de Pourtalès (SUI)
Ski Men - Ugo Troubat (FRA)
Ski Men - Fynn Powell (NZL)
Ski Women - Zoé Delzoppo (FRA)
Ski Women - Lou Barin (FRA)
Snowboard Men - Sacha Balicco (FRA)
Snowboard Women - Sarah Bacher (AUT)
The triumph of these 18 new athletes will propel them into the 2026 FWT season, which boasts six of the most prestigious mountaintops in the world, including the newly added U.S. stop in Haines, Alaska. This new stop was announced on April 14 and will be the U.S.’s first FWT event since 2017.
The 2025 freeride season is coming to an end; however, the 2026 season is just getting started, with the full FWT schedule to be announced in the near future, along with the IOC’s Olympic final decision on inaugurating Freeride as a sport in the 2030 Olympics. To watch the replay for the FWT Challenger events, or follow along on future announcements, schedules, events, and athletes, visit the FWT website.