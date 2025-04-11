Former Canadian World Cup Snowboarder Continues to Compete and Amaze
On April 5th, 2025, Cypress Mountain, Vancouver, British Columbia, hosted the famed Red Bull Homerun event. Red Bull Homerun is unique as it is one of the few mass-start ski and snowboard races anyone can enter.
Red Bull Homerun participants begin with a Le Mans-style foot race, as each sprints to their skis or snowboards and quickly steps in or straps in to begin the descent. Over 500 participated, and among those who competed was former World Cup snowboarder Brett Tippie.
From the top of Cypress Mountain, competitors descend over 2,000 feet over a mix of cat track and full-width ski runs to the finish line under the Red Bull Arch at the base area. This event had all the action one would expect from a mass start event: the full-bore sprint start, jostling for position after you step into your gear, and the usual very exciting full-speed passing of competitors as the 500 participants compete for winner-takes-all.
Everyone got in the True North Transformations spirit, sporting jerseys from their favorite NHL teams, wearing street wear, and even coming complete with Hollywood-like outfits from Chewbacca and more.
Elite Snowboarder Brett Tippie Shows his Skills at Red Bull Homerun
Brett Tippie, one of the most famous freeride mountain bikers in the world, could be like most pro athletes and retire, but Brett is all about giving back to sport. He is a champion, whose actions continue to inspire youth and motivate all ages to keep at it, and to never stop enjoying getting outside. His presence matters at these events, as the everyday and elite snowboarders are stoked to to catch up with a legend.
Today’s Freeride mountain biking was shaped by riders like Brett
Brett Tippie and his Rocky Mountain Fro Riders crew were the first out there pushing mountain lines in the early days - vintage late 90’s, mountain bikes, no full suspension, no killer brake systems, just hard tails and hard lines. Competing in the first version of the Red Bull Rampage was a burly deal, as they had no prepared jumps, not much preparation in creating safer lines, and just a few rakes for a limited crew to kick rocks out of the way. They rode crazy lines and hucked some outrageous stuff on old-school gear.