Former MLB Star and Analyst Hits Hole-in-One and Wins Luxury Boat
Former MLB star and current MLB analyst Jimmy Rollins had a Monday to remember at the American Century Championship Golf Tournament by hitting a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Edgewood Tahoe. The shot wowed the crowd, stunned Rollins, and landed him a fully loaded 2024 MasterCraft X24, valued at over $300,000!
This isn't just any boat! The 2024 MasterCraft X24 is a state-of-the-art wakeboat renowned for its sleek design, advanced technology, and premium features. Equipped with a powerful Ilmor 6.2L V8 engine, custom upholstery, and a high-end sound system, the X24 is a dream boat for any water enthusiast.
Jimmy Rollins played in the MLB for 17 years, primarily with the Philadelphia Phillies. He showed his precision and composure on the fairway, traits that defined his MLB career. Rollins, the 2007 National League MVP, a 3-time All-Star, and 2008 World Series Champion, is no stranger to success. He posted a .264 career batting average, 231 home runs, and 470 stolen bases in his 17 years in the MLB.
Rollins (46) has seamlessly transitioned into his role as an MLB analyst, bringing his charisma and insights to the broadcast booth. But he showed some insight into the depths of his athleticism. Rollins lamented after the round, “I’ve always loved golf’s challenge, to hit a shot like that and win something as incredible as the MasterCraft—it’s surreal.”
Hole 12 at Edgewood Tahoe is a particularly tricky hole to tackle. It's a par-3 with a very tight fairway, with a tricky pin placement. Rollins wound up and swung his 7-iron, sending the ball 185 yards. The ball landed high of the hole, but with a nice amount of backspin, grabbed the green and sped right into the cup.
The American Century Championship (ACC) launched in 1990 at Edgewood Tahoe and quickly became a premier celebrity golf tournament. The tournament features a 54-hole format and showcases some of sports and entertainment's top stars, all vying for the $750,000 prize purse. Past winners include Stephen Curry (2023), Rick Rhoden (six titles), and Mark Rypien (1990, 2014).
The tournament is held annually, with the proceeds going to charity. Former Dallas Star Joe Pavelski might have won the tournament, but it was Rollins' ace that had everyone talking.