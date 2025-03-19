Former NHL Defenseman Tragically Killed in Czechia Ski Accident
NHL veteran Tomas Kloucek enjoyed a long and celebrated career in hockey, having played for the New York Rangers, Nashville Predators and the Atlanta Thrashers. The 45-year-old retired player was drafted as a 19 year-old by the Rangers with the 131st overall pick in the fifth round in 1988. He played a total of 141 games in the NHL and scored two goals and racked up eight assists in his productive career. After exiting the NHL he played played in Czechia and France before retiring in 2017.
Tragically, the former player from Prague, Czechia was killed over the weekend after a devastating ski accident. His wife, Barbara Klouckova, expressed on social media that hearts are broken as his loved ones try to navigate the loss.
''Yesterday, after a grievous accident, my husband, my universe, my love, dad of our children and your friend Tomas Kloucek abandoned us forever,'' his wife wrote, as reported by Fox News. ''All of you who were around him deserve to know. Please respect our privacy due to the grief we are grappling with right now.''
While friends and family mourn, tributes have been flooding in from afar, one of which came from the NHL Alumni Association.
"The NHL Alumni Association is heartbroken to learn that Tomas Kloucek has passed away at the age of 45,'' they wrote. ''We send our deepest condolences to Tomas' friends, family, and former teammates during this incredibly difficult time''
Ahead of Tuesday night's game between the Rangers and the Calgary Flames, a moment of silence was held in honor of Kloucek. After this devastating loss, the warmth from fans and loved ones overwhelmed the ice during the tribute, which dramatically moved all in attendance. The incident took place in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czechia, but definitive details have yet to be released to the public.
Hi wife, Barbara Klouckova, expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support following the sad tragedy. “I also thank you very much for the huge outpouring of support, I appreciate it very much,” Klouckova said. “It is terribly difficult and indescribable… but it is amazing to see how many people [Klouček] had around him who loved him.”