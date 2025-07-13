Four American Climbers Reach Final Round of IFSC World Cup Chamonix
The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup in Chamonix, France, has been making impressive history this year, particularly in the speed discipline. Without any room for error, competitors faced daunting cut-off times of 5.09s for the men and 7.08s for the women — the lowest the athletes have seen, per the IFSC.
With additional pressure tacked on, the competition has been rather intense. Events in Chamonix mark the fifth Speed World Cup of the season, but athletes have not shown any sign of slowing down at this time.
Proudly representing the U.S. in the Speed qualifications were six men and women:
U.S. Men's Speed Climbers
U.S. Women's Speed Climbers
Sam Watson
Emma Hunt
Zach Hammer
Piper Kelly
Michael Hom
Sophie Curcio
Merritt Ernsberger
Isis Rothfork
Logan Schlecht
Madi Walsh
Noah Bratschi
Emiko Takeuchi
Four American Speed Climbers Land Spot in Finals
After watching 19-year-old Sam Watson experience disqualification in Krakow due to a false start, spectators are reassured that he is back and ready to win in Chamonix. During qualifications, he clocked a time of 4.90 seconds, which allowed him to take third place, just behind Amir Maimuratov and Jianguo Long, who took second and first, respectively. Watson wasn't the only American man to make it to the Speed finals — Zach Hammer will also have a chance at taking home a medal following his 4.91-second climb to the top.
With Watson and Hammer representing the U.S. in the men's category, two additional Americans, Emma Hunt and Isis Rothfork, will be competing in the women's category. In the qualification round, Hunt took third place with a solid finish of 6.54 seconds. During the World Cup in Denver, spectators saw Hunt clinch gold — the 22-year-old star is unquestionably capable of taking home the victory once again. Competing alongside Hunt in the finals will be Rothfork, who clocked a qualification time of 7.01. If both women can keep up the momentum throughout the finals, the U.S. stands a strong chance of reaching the podium.
As Speed athletes are well on their way toward the finals, Lead climbers have been battling it out on the wall in France. All events will conclude on Sunday, with the Lead finals being the last event to take place. Stay up to date with all World Cup events by visiting the official IFSC YouTube channel.