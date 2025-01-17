Fourth Episode of Kilauea Volcano Eruption Draws in More Visitors
On Dec. 23, 2024, an eruption began from the Kilauea volcano in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park.
After taking a brief pause, the eruption resumed on Jan. 15 at the summit, making it the fourth episode, as stated by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO).
"Yesterday afternoon, field crews reported lava fountain heights of 90 to 100 meters (295 to 330 feet) from the north vent and 40 to 50 meters (130 to 160 feet) from the south vent," HVO wrote. "Both fountains were active overnight, with the north vent fountain consistently higher than the south vent."
On Jan. 16, the lava fountain heights were recorded at 160 feet and 140 feet.
The eruption has been drawing in visitors from all over, leaving them in awe as they witness the flowing lava first-hand.
"The park is already very busy with people to see the eruption and we expect visitation to increase as the news gets out again," said park spokesperson, Jessica Ferracane, to AP News.
The USGS YouTube channel currently has on ongoing livestream available for viewers who would like to watch the eruption:.
"If fountaining continues, it is possible that the fountain heights could increase as more gas-rich lava flows," HVO wrote. "It is not possible to estimate how high the fountains may get or how long the fountaining will last, but prior episodes have produced fountains over 200 feet high (70m) that last up to 24 hours."
At this time, the eruption does not pose a direct threat to visitors, homes, or buildings.
"Lava flow activity has remained confined to the southwest crater floor area near the active vents," HVO explained.
With that being said, if you plan to check out the eruption in person, plan accordingly. Volcano tourism can be an enjoyable adventure when precautions are taken.