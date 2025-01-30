Free Solo Ice Climber Rescued After Dangerous Fall at Buttermilk Falls
An ice climber had to be evacuated via helicopter after sustaining injuries while climbing Buttermilk Falls, a popular ice climbing route in the Catskills, NY.
On Friday, January 24, Greene County 911 requested Forest Ranger assistance for an injured ice climber at Buttermilk Falls.
Buttermilk Falls is a popular ice climbing route located in the Catskills. It is comprised of six to seven pitches, or 'steps' individually being anywhere from 40 to 80 feet tall, with an approximately one minute walk between each.
The climb is described as "an involved day that includes a challenging off-trail approach with bushwhacking, route finding, rope and risk management rewarded with 7 fun pitches of Catskill backcountry grade WI2-WI5 ice climbing," according to a 2019 route guide.
It is unclear where on the climb the accident took place, but the climber had been climbing without a rope and cell phone before sustaining a fall. He was then able to lower himself to another group of climbers, who called emergency services.
The group of climbers provided care for the man's injured wrists and ankle while waiting for Rangers to arrive.
Due to the steep terrain around Buttermilk Falls, Rangers decided that a hoist rescue was necessary. They contacted State Police Pilots Leeder and Plitsch for aid in extracting the climber.
Rangers were able to place the subject into a harness, and he was then hoisted into a helicopter. The helicopter touched down at a landing zone at approximately 4:30 PM where the climber was transferred to an ambulance.
The NYSDEC (New York State Department of Environmental Conservation) is reminding climbers that traveling in a group is often far safer than climbing alone, as group members can get help in the event of an accident.