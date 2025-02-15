Freeride World Tour 101: Head Judge Lolo Besse Explains the Rules
As far as winter sports go, the concept of freeriding brings back the art and creativity of skiing. It is often thought of as the purest form of skiing and snowboarding, and offers the sport and its competitors endless opportunities for growth and development. Although the term "freeriding" has been around for quite a while, the concepts and rules of the Freeride World Tour are often misunderstood.
Lolo Besse, head judge at the FIS Freeride World Tour ("FWT") by Peak Performance, began skiing and snowboarding at a very early age and became a judge of the FWT program in 2008. In the past 17 years, Besse has gained a vast knowledge of how the competition works and what it takes to be a freeride athlete.
THE FREERIDE WORLD TOUR
Freeriding is a discipline of skiing and snowboarding that involves three basic elements: alpine skiing/snowboarding, park tricks, and backcountry. These skills, combined with the unique aspect of having no course and no time limit, creates an exciting sport that allows for unlimited creative freedom.
The concept behind FWT is to give freeriders a chance to show off and revolutionize their skills in a competative setting. The annual 6-stop showcase travels to mountain resorts around the world, with the last destination consistently staged in Verbier, Switzerland - the land of origin.
There are four categories in the FWT: Snowboard Women, Snowboard Men, Ski Women, and Ski Men. The winner of each category is determined by combining the four best scores of each competitor.
PREP DAY
A face check or inspection takes place before competition day. With a combination of binoculars, cameras and drones, the athletes take a look at the face of the mountain of which they are dropping into to determine what line they will take down the mountain. This is a crucial step in the process, as the athletes are not allowed to ski or snowboard down the mountain until game day to make the competition more challenging and to keep the venue from being skied out.
The lines the riders choose will make or break their score, as they will want to balance the creativity of their line with technique, fluidity, control, and style.
FORE RUNNERS:
Forerunners are snowboarders and skiers who run down the main areas of the mountian to check out the snow conditions as part of the face check. These pre-runs inform riders about the snow conditions and what to expect, allowing them to alter their planned lines if necessary. Usually there are at least three forerunners with a combination of skiers and snowboarders to cover most aspects of the face.
"I try to give them as much feedback as possible," explains Besse, who is a frequent forerunner for the riders. This process benefits the athletes, and judges often serve as forerunners of these events.
"It's also feedback that I'm getting as a judge so I know where the stiffness is, or areas that are much bigger than other places, and then, you know, we'll score higher riders going into places which are more technical."
GAME DAY
CRITERIA:
Once the riders have planned their lines, assessed the conditions, and made adjustments, they drop in. Riders of the Freeride World Tour are judged based on 5 categories: Line, control, technique, fluidity, and air + style. Each rider starts at a score of 50 points and additional points are given or taken away based on the way riders perform in each category.
"We are not putting scores inside boxes because they are linked together," Besse elaborates. "We don't want a category to be a leading criteria to say if the rider is the winner or not. We really want it to be any combination. Any type of rider can win whether he's an alpine rider, someone who's going to go fast with good carving and super good technique, or a more freestyle rider who's going to do big tricks and add some style to it. It's open to every rider."
Line: A line is a term that refers to the path that riders take down the face of the mountain during an event. A good line is determined by the creativity and balance between the technique shown and the level of control and fluidity at which the rider performs.
"The line is where the rider goes. Is he going into an easy part? Is it something which is creative? ... Sometimes we get surprised and I think this surprise has value because either because we haven't thought of it, but also because other riders haven't thought of it."
Control: Directly linked to all other elements of criteria, control can largely make or break a rider's score. The control that is exhibited throughout the various features and stylistic choices down the face of the mountain is a huge catalyst to the rest of the scoring system.
"Sometimes you might use an easy line, but then you are fully in control, and that's where you optimize your points. Or you can have a super technical line, but you don't have the technique yourself, and [the score] is going to go lower."
Technique: The skill a skier or rider exhibits while creating his or her line down the mountain is directly linked to control. Does the athlete have the skill to carry out the creativity of their line while simultaneously staying in control throughout the performance?
"Sometimes the control issues are linked to a technical problem. So it's because the rider doesn't have the technique that they have a control issue. But that's not always the case, particularly on the Freeride World Tour, which is the highest level, where riders have great technique. So sometimes it's just because of a snow issue."
Fluidity: This area of evaluation mostly comes into play when surrounded by the features of the mountain. Whether or not the athlete can navigate the shrubbery, rocks, couliers and drops of the venue with finesse and fluidity plays a big part in their score.
"There are so many different options on the mountain and you can take a very technical line where you are going to go slow, but it's because you have to go slow, you can't go super fast. So it's more a question of how fast the rider is compared to the technicality of the area where they are skiing or boarding."
Air + Style: Of course, fans identify with the air + style of the run. Although there is an unlimited array of tricks performed by the riders, it all comes down to the placement, and landing os their dynamic air show.
"So we call it Air and Style because it's everything that the riders are going to do in the air. Is it big air, or small air, but sometimes it could also be a small wind lip. So it's not only the size of the features that they're going to jump, but sometimes the size of the jump itself. And then style because the riders, particularly now, are adding some freestyle moves to it."
"It's amazing as a judge and as a previous rider myself to still be in the sport and to witness the evolution of it, and to watch it and in a way have no clue where the sport is going, because the kids out there are the ones who are building up the sport. We don't know where they are going to bring it, we are just here to witness it."
JUDGMENT DAY
Mirroring the 5 categories, there are 5 judges that watch the riders and award them points. There are scoring judges, a video judge, and a head judge - each with an extensiveknowledge of the sport. They all work together to determine a unified score.
Scoring Judges: Once a rider drops in, each judge gauges the points the rider receives. At the end of each run, the judges determine a point total on a scale between 0 and 100. After a collective discussion the judges agree on one score.
Video Judge: As mentioned above, the video judge's responsibility is to play back the footage in real time or in slow motion so that all five of the judges can analyze the performance and come up with the proper score.
Head Judge: The main job of the head judge is to act as mediator for the other three scoring judges. Once the rider crosses the finish line, each judge will have a score in mind, and the head judge will look over their shoulders and make sure all the judges agree on the score they intend to send out to the live web-casters.
"If one of the judges is off, as the head judge I will engage with them in conversation and 99% of the time it was a miss, or they would say, 'Oh yeah, when I did my calculation, I forgot about that, or I thought it was a much bigger error that the rider did.""
The Freeride World Tour provides an artistic space for participants who share the core principles of skiing and snowboarding, and dispay their art form on step mountian faces.