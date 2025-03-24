Freeride World Tour Champions Crowned and Overall Rankings Confirmed
The 2025 Freeride World Tour Finals
The 2025 Freeride World Tour Finals showcased the best freeriders in the world tackling the legendary Bec de Rosses with phenomenal performances at the YETI Xtreme Verbier by Honda. With the title of Freeride World Champion on the line, The athletes displayed perfection on perfect rides.
USA Recap
Earning his second podium standing of the season, Toby Rafford (Ski Men) employed his unique style to cap off his inaugural season with a score of 72.67 points. Rafford celebrated a third-place podium finish for the event, third-place overall, and Rookie of the Year honors.
“[The feeling] is hard to sum up,” Rafford explained. "I think I’m still processing it, but one of my goals was to be the rookie of the year. A bit of a smaller goal, but working towards that I think helped me. I had a couple runs that I wished I had landed and this one wasn’t perfect and not what I wanted, but it all worked out so I’m just super hyped on how it went.”
Taking his typical calculated-line method, Ross Tester (Ski Men) skied to a second-place podium finish. His bold run, with a clean 360, earned him 76.67 points, and bumped him up to 6th place overall. Both Rafford and Tester put out runs that took them one step closer to the debut of the FIS Freeride World Championships in 2026 - part of freeride’s plan to become a sport in the 2030 Winter Olympics.
“I need to make sure I’m healthy and doing well in these competitions still because the next generation is so good, so I have to keep my game up, of course,” said Tester. The FWT veteran made a comeback this year after taking a year off the tour. “That was a big reason I came back and decided to get back into this because the Olympics is kind of the dream.”
Molly Armanino (Ski Women), flew through the air at the beginning of her run and straight into her flawless technical turns. Though she gave it her best effort, the Bec overtook Armanino, as she unfortunately missed her landing on a tricky cliff drop, which landed her in fifth place overall.
Lily Bradley, on the other hand, fought the Bec tooth and nail after a handsome win at Fieberbrunn Pro. Although Bradley brought all the right skills to the table, their landing on the backflip fell just short of the mark and they ended up with no score (NS).
Holden Samuels (Snowboard Men) racked up all the points he could on air and style with his speed and creativity. However, he came up short on his landing, ultimately landing a score of 45.67 points - good for 6th place in the event.
As the first rider of the day, Michael Mawn set the bar with technical turns and big air, but a battle with sluff and a tough landing resulted in a score of 39.67 points, which landed him in 7th at the event and 7th overall for the season.
Ranking Roundup
SKI MEN
Canada’s Marcus Goguen ended his impressive season with his first-ever FWT title. Despite finishing in fourth for the day, his combined scores throughout the season added up to a remarkable finish, which crowned him as the overall champion.
Goguen’s win was celebrated with fellow Canadian Wei Tien Ho, who delivered a stellar performance. His first run down Bec des Rosses was executed with a massive backflip and a 360 accented with control and fluidity. Ho’s skill on the face earned him the winning score of the day with 84.33 points.
SKI WOMEN
Balancing strategy with aggression, Canada’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe grabbed the Bec by its horns, earning her second FWT title with a score of 77 points. The mogul skiing Olympic champion ended her season on a high note, while Jenna Keller (SUI) took the spotlight of the day, as she dropped without hesitation off the Géraldine Fasnacht Cliff. The Swiss crowd was ecstatic as Keller earned a score of 82.00, earning her first-ever FWT victory and placing second overall on her home turf.
SNOWBOARD WOMEN
Having already obtained the FWT Champion for Snowboard Women, France’s Noémie Equy delivered a nice and easy descent at the YETI Xtreme Verbier by Honda. Her winning score of 89.67 points was followed up with Michaela Davis-Meehan’s (AUS) second-place score of 83 and Núria Castan Baron’s (ESP) third-place score of 74.
SNOWBOARD MEN
After placing third for the day, Victor de La Rue’s (FRA) combined scores for the season secured him his fourth FWT title - a historic achievement. The trailblazer successfully juggled a technical line choice with a frontside 360 and a front flip, earning a score of 89 points.
The hero of the day, however, was Great Britain’s Cody Bramwell, who stomped an impeccable run down the Bec. Despite the challenging snow conditions, Bramwell was able to pull through with a massive backflip and stick the landing, which led right into a 360 and a second backflip. His score of 92.67 points propelled Bramwell to the top of the ranks, placing first for the day and second overall for the season.
Up Next
While the 2025 Freeride World Tour is coming to a close, the season is far from over. Stay tuned as freeriders across the globe continue to compete in the FWT Challenger, Qualifier, and Junior events for a spot in the inaugural FIS Freeride World Championships in 2026. Find the list of official rankings and replays of the events on the Freeride World Tour website.