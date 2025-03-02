Freeride World Tour Georgia Pro 2025 Officially Rescheduled for Saturday
The Venue
After the success of Kicking Horse Golden BC Pro a couple weeks ago, the riders competing in this season’s FIS Freeride World Tour by Peak Performance are ready to get back out there for the start of the second half of the Tour. This time, they will be headed back to the mountains of Georgia, located in eastern Europe.
After several delays due to unreliable weather and snow conditions, Georgia Pro was announced to be officially taking place on Saturday, March 1, on the Kakhiani face in Tetnuldi, a venue that ended up delivering some of the most daring and memorable performances of the 2024 season.
Sitting at 3,170 meters (10,400 ft), and sporting a 330-meter (1082 ft) vertical drop, the Kakhiani face is one of the most challenging venues on the FWT. This week, strong overnight winds hit Kakhiani, compacting the snow and making it dry and grippy. This means that the riders will have to maintain speed and momentum to make their way down the face. Spectators can expect to see a lot of fast-paced lines with great amounts of precision due to the riders adapting to the conditions.
This impressive terrain, combined with the snow conditions and the ever-evolving nature of the sport, is the perfect recipe for this season’s event in Georgia to be yet another unforgettable stop during the Tour.
The event will be broadcast live on the FWT website at 12:00 PM local time (GED)/ 9:00 AM CET and the first rider will drop at 12:15 PM local time (9:15 AM CET). In the US, that will end up being in the early hours of the morning (1:00 AM MST); however, a replay will be posted on the website so anyone following along won’t miss any of the action.
Keep an eye out for these US riders
Molly Armanino
Standing on the first place spot on the podium at the Kicking Horse Golden BC Pro, wildcard, Molly Armanino is a name to watch out for. Her eye for detail during face inspection shows during her performances as she carves her way down the most challenging aspects of the mountain at each stop of the Tour.
“I think in previous comps I felt like I was kind of losing it a little bit and maybe losing my touch with skiing, so it feels really good to kind of find that again and put a run down and not crash,” Armanino shared after securing her first place victory at Kicking Horse. The momentum she gained from her first place finish is sure to heat up the competition in the Ski Women Category going forward, as Armanino climbed the ranks and is currently sitting at third place overall.
Holden Samuels
Taking the second spot on the podium for Snowboard Men at Kicking Horse, Holden Samuels is another rider on the rise. Growing up in Big Sky, Montana, Samuels is already familiar with some of the toughest terrain that Mother Nature has to offer. His determination to win will keep the competition strong as he faces Georgia Pro this weekend.
“I’ve fallen the last two years, so the third time is the charm,” he said after nailing his run at Kicking Horse Golden BC Pro. “I finally got it right and did well in front of everyone. It feels like the start of a comeback.”
Michael Mawn
Competing in the Snowboard Men category, Michael Mawn took the third and final spot on the podium at Val Thorens Pro earlier in the season, and is continuing to prove his ability to take challenges as they come and run with them. After strategically dialing back a bit at Kicking Horse BC Pro, where he placed fourth, Mawn will need to kick it back up a notch this weekend at Georgia Pro to keep up the momentum.
“This comp was interesting because I knew I needed a result,” Mawn explained. “I knew that there were a lot of rocks hidden underneath the snow, so I definitely toned it back a little bit, but I still wanted to push myself and have a “wow-factor” moment. I really feel like I’m competing against myself more than anything.”
Ross Tester
Riding as another wild card this season after a year-long break, skier Ross Tester won first place at Spain’s Baqueira Beret Pro, the first event of the season. His meticulous strategy for clean, creative lines makes his a name to keep a watchful eye on. The rugged terrain of the Kakhiani face will raise the stakes and it will be interesting to see what line Tester will take this weekend.
“I like to evaluate every possibility on the face and look at what’s going to score the highest and what is going to be the most fun” elaborated Tester at the base of the Ozone face at Kicking Horse. “It’s complex, but at the same time pretty simple. I think as long as I have fun, that’s really the most important thing."
More US Faces on the Rise
Ski Men:
Toby Rafford (Sun Valley, ID) (2nd at Spain’s Baqueira Beret Pro)
Finn Griffith (Vail, CO)
Ski Women:
Chloe Hehir (Ophir, CO) (4th at Spain’s Baqueira Beret Pro)
Taylor Dobyns (Boston, MA)
Britta Winans (Truckee, CA)
Lily Bradley (Tahoe City, CA) (3rd at Georgia Pro in 2024)
Snowboard Men:
Tilden Wooley (Truck, CA)
To watch a replay of the last event, Kicking Horse Golden BC Pro, click here.