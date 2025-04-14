Freeride World Tour Returning to the US in 2026 for Big Mountain Skiing
After an eight-year absence on U.S. soil, the FIS Freeride World Tour by Peak Performance is finally ready to step back into the northernmost region of the U.S.. The sharp spines of the Haines mountain range have been appointed as the dream destination for the 2026 season and will prove to be a pivotal move for the FWT as they patiently await potential Olympic designation this summer.
The event is made possible with Freeride World Tour’s longstanding partnership with YETI, a brand that stands for durability, performance, and a passion for wild places. The combined entities hope to elevate the sport and highlight the athletes who will define the future of freeriding.
Haines, Alaska hosted three unforgettable FWT events in 2015, 2016, and 2017, with Americans sweeping the board in the Men’s Snowboard category and taking first in Women’s snowboard in 2017.
The Freeride World Tour Returns to the U.S. in Haines, Alaska, in 2026
The impressive mountaintops of the Last Frontier create the perfect environment for freeriding, with consistent snowfall, deep snowpack, and extended faces that boast 600—to 700-meter drops (1,968—to 2,296 ft). The terrain of the Alaskan ranges accentuates the full array of freeride styles, earning the nickname of “The Dream Stop.”
Alaska kept riders, judges and spectators on their toes, and now, with the YETI Haines Alaska Pro, “The Dream Stop” will reclaim its status among the six stops on the 2026 FWT roster.
“Bringing the Tour back to Alaska has been a dream in the making for years,” remarked CEO and Founder of the Freeride World Tour, Nicolas Hale-Woods. “Haines offers some of the most dramatic and respected terrain in the world—it’s the ultimate freeride venue. With YETI at our side, we’re not just coming back—we’re coming back stronger than ever.”
This return to the U.S. is way more than just a location shift—it marks the return to the roots of freeride and acts as a key milestone for the sport and its athletes. The U.S. has played a highly influential role in the development of the freeride movement, and the return to Haines is a move meant to rekindle the sport's connection with its North American Audience.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Freeride World Tour back to Haines with the YETI Alaska Pro," said Haines Alaska Tourism Director Rebecca Hylton. "This event puts a global spotlight on the awe-inspiring terrain we’re fortunate to call home. Haines offers some of the most iconic big-mountain lines on the planet, and we can’t wait to see the world’s top athletes push their limits right here in our backyard.”
Between 2021 and 2024, the overall growth of licensed freeride athletes worldwide increased by 116.35%, and this is just the beginning of the expected international momentum. With the goal of inclusion in the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps and the 2034 Winter Olympics in Park City, Utah, the return to U.S. soil comes at an integral point in the global trajectory of the sport.
The top riders of the 2025 season are expected to be joined by nine riders from Region 1 (Europe, Asia, Oceania) who recently secured their spots on the 2026 Freeride World Tour. Riders from Region 2 (North and South America) are yet to be determined. They will be appointed at the final qualification event, the FWT Challenger by Orage, taking place April 16-18 at Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort in Colorado.
The event will be an impressive showcase of skill and technique as riders face tight chutes, exposed terrain, and a summit rising above 13,000 feet. The Challenger event will give spectators a sneak peek at what’s ahead for FWT 2026 and the long-awaited stop in Alaska.