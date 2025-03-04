Freeride World Tour Widcard Entry Performs Well at Kicking Horse
The FIS Freeride World Tour
The Freeride World Tour takes competitive skiing and snowboarding off-piste and into the extreme. Perilous exposure replaces traditional gates, as elite participants place their creative signature on the world’s most daunting lines. The Freeride World Tour, also known as the “FWT Pro” or the “FWT”, stages annual competitive events for freeride skiers and snowboarders.
These events result in individual event tiles and, ultimately, the crowning of the overall Freeride World Champion for both men’s and women’s disciplines. The Tour also makes exemptions into their events on occassion, referred to as 'Widcards'. These opportunities provide aspiring athletes the opportunity to gain experience, exposure and comeptitive time at the highest level. Parkin Costain recently took full advantage of the such an opportunity.
We wanted to get to know Parkin. A super skilled skier, incredible athlete and great guy, Parkin siezed his 'Wildcard' status at Kicking Horse. AdventureONSi.com caught up with Parkin in Whitefish, Montana to see what makes this freeride expert tick.
AdventureOnSi.com: Why do you ski?
Parkin Costain: “Skiing has been ingrained in me for as long as I can remember. Both of my parents were ski bums in their early twenties and met at a bar in Mammoth, CA. Not long after, they moved north, and I was born in the small town of Whitefish, MT, where skiing is part of the culture.”
AdventureOnSi.com: What is your favorite music?
Parkin Costain: “I don’t have one favorite genre—I listen to it all. But if you were to check out my most recent playlists, you’d find a bit of an indie/folk vibe."
AdventureOnSi.com: Favorite sled?
Parkin Costain: “Snowmobiling has been a huge part of my career. I’ve been fortunate to work with Polaris over the past few seasons, and their Matryx Khaos Slash 155 is my go-to workhorse. That being said, I just got my hands on a 146 Khaos 9R, and I’ve never had more fun on a sled.”
AdventureOnSi.com: Favorite car?
Parkin Costain: “The 1989 325i E30—though some would say I’m biased. I picked up this project just after signing a few of my first ski contracts and have been tinkering with it ever since. It’s fitted with a drivetrain from a 1995 E36 M3, and I recently installed a Wilwood big brake kit and Ground Control coilovers.”
AdventureOnSi.com: Before Kicking Horse - when was your last event?
Parkin Costain: “My last freeride event—if you don’t count Kings & Queens of Corbet’s—was when I was 18, competing at Snowbird. The event went well, and I took home 1st at my last IFSA showing."
"Jumping back into the start gate at Kicking Horse was a wild experience. In a way, the wildcard experience added even more anticipation to the mental game. I really wanted to show the freeride community that I hadn’t lost my touch but also didn’t want to blow up in the process. I tried to choose a line that would stand out but also one that I felt comfortable with."
"Psyched to stay on my feet and walk away with “Line of the Comp.” I had a few bobbles but still put down a showing I was happy with. I’m looking forward to jumping back into the comp circuit in the coming years.”
AdventureOnSi.com: Experience at the Kicking Horse FWT?
Parkin Costain: “Getting to join the Tour for this one stop was something special and had always been on my bucket list. It was awesome to rekindle old friendships and charge around one of the most playful resorts in North America.”
AdventureOnSi.com: What’s the next ski event or project on the to-do list?
Parkin Costain: “This season, I’ve been grinding with TGR, shooting for their next annual film. Most recently, I also started production on a personal project that I’m excited to share with the industry next fall.”
AdventureOnSi.com: Lastly?
Parkin Costain: “Bikes, machines, and automobiles! Every summer, I love the reset and the activities that come along with it. As soon as the snow melts, I’ll be digging and shaping trails at my family’s bike park, LEGACY. I’ve been using mini excavators since elementary school and feel right at home behind the controls." Related Adventure Article