Freestyle Skier Eileen Gu Faces Another Setback After Suffering Training Injury
Eileen Gu has continued to be the face of freestyle skiing as she's climbed her way up the ranks over the years.
However, 2025 has been off to a difficult start for the 21-year-old Olympic athlete.
During the recent X Games Aspen 2025, she took a brutal fall, leaving her no choice but to withdraw from the competition.
Following the unfortunate events, Gu shared on social media that she had suffered aggressive bruising, making it difficult for her to walk.
On Feb, 4, Gu announced that she has experienced a second injury in training, consequently holding her back from another event.
"After getting injured at the Aspen X Games, I unfortunately sustained another injury during training in an effort to participate in the subsequent World Cup competitions," Gu stated. "Today, with a heavy heart, I must withdraw from the long-awaited Asian Winter Games in Harbin."
The SI Swimsuit Model was scheduled to make an appearance at the ninth Asian Winter Games which will be hosted on Feb. 7-14 in Harbin, People's Republic of China.
Over 1,000 athletes will be present at the Games, representing 34 nations.
The exciting events will feature a variety of ski disciplines, skating, and snowboarding. The newest event this year will be the ski mountaineering competition.
According to the Olympics website, there are going to be seven venues hosting 64 events, broken down into 11 disciplines.
Although Gu will not be in attendance, there are several other skiers to watch out for, two of whom won gold at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games: Xu Mengtao and Qi Guangpu.
Gu states that she will be working on rehabilitation, though it's uncertain whether or not she is able to return this season.
Withdrawing from the Games, as discouraging as it may be, will allow Gu to focus on recovery so she can get back to her sport.