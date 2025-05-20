French Climber Earns World Cup Gold in Curitiba Boulder Competition
Early in the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup event in Curitiba, Brazil, many expected French climber Oriane Bertone to land gold. Having dominated during qualifications and semifinals, all signs pointed toward the gifted climber taking first.
During the Boulder World Cup in Keqiao, 20-year-old Bertone finished second after taking first in the qualifications and semifinals. Unfortunately for her, history has repeated itself in Curitiba after she once again walked away with silver.
Meignan of France performed remarkably on the wall. In a tight competition, Bertone posted a 99.5 below her fellow French opponent. This was a monumental victory for Meignan, marking her first World Cup gold. Bertone finished with the silver medal, and Camilla Moroni of Italy, with 83.8 points, was awarded a bronze medal.
Naïlé Meignan Defeats Bertone in Finals of Curitiba, Brazil Event
"It feels amazing to win in my first competition of the year. I wasn't expecting to be this good, but it feels great," said Meignan, per the IFSC. "I was a bit tense on the first boulder, but then I felt more confident and could flash the following three problems. I will compete in Salt Lake City now, and it would be great to win another medal there!"
Now that she has a firm taste of victory and has proven herself to be a top competitor, it's likely that she will enter the Salt Lake City competition stronger than ever. Uncertainty initially loomed regarding Meignan as she headed for Curitiba — she flew under the radar — but she has swiftly quashed all doubts.
Salt Lake City will host the next boulder World Cup which is scheduled for May 23-25, just after the IFSC Para Climbing World Cup.