French Climber Rescued from Crevasse on Treacherous Annapurna
Three Nepalese climbers recently rescued a fallen climber near Camp 3 on Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world. Vadium Druelle of France fell into a crevasse on the icy mountain while trying to speed climb Annapurna. According to ExplorersWeb, climber Roman Romancini from Brazil witnessed the fall, and the ensuing rescue performed by the Nepalese climbers and a climber from Pakistan.
Romancini further described a helicopter evacuation via long-line of the climber by a skilled Swiss pilot who delivered the injured climber to Base Camp. Druelle survived following the rescue and medical care at Base Camp and was ultimately transported to a hospital in Kathmandu.
Annapurna I, the 10th highest mountain in the world, stands 8,091 meters (26,545 feet) in the Himalayas of Nepal. Its name, derived from Sanskrit, means "Goddess of the Harvests," symbolizing abundance. Despite its name, Annapurna's slopes are unforgiving and dangerous. The mountain's fatality-to-summit ratio of over 30% makes it among the most feared climbs in mountaineering.
Druelle explained to ExplorersWeb his plan to climb Annapurna alpine style with light gear, in a single push, and without outside support, including Sherpas. Druelle, 23, has experience with this risky form of mountaineering.
He accomplished speed-climbs on Himalayan peaks Nanga Parbat, Manaslu, and Gasherbrum I and II. Annapurna has proven difficult for the Frenchman. He suffered from pulmonary edema at Base Camp last year, which ultimately derailed his planned climb.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of Annapurna’s first ascent, and climbing expeditions are flocking to the mountain to celebrate the milestone. French climbers Louis Lachenal and Maurice Herzog were the first mountaineers in the world to summit an 8,000-meter peak - Annapurna I in 1950, three years before Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay scaled Mt. Everest for the first time.
Unfortunately, the mountain has shown little interest in behaving for the celebration this early spring season. The move to the higher camps on Annapurna presents the most dangerous sections of the climb due to the high risk of avalanches and steep climbing among overhanging seracs. The head of Imagine Nepal, Mingma G, expressed that this section concerns the climbers most.
“It took us two days to find a way through the icefall right above Camp 3,” Mingma G said. “Our team reached 7,600m, tackling many A-shaped crevasses, [but at that point,] they had to abort the summit because of lack of rope. We will try again, and we won’t miss the summit this time,” Mingma G said.
Due to an extremely dry winter, the mountain’s deep crevasses are prematurely exposed because of low snowpack, which makes the Sherpas’ effort to fix ropes on the barren slopes more difficult and dangerous. “We had a very difficult time on Annapurna,” Imagine Nepal’s Mingma G told ExplorersWeb from Base Camp. “I have never seen the mountain in such bad conditions.”
Such conditions also present objective hazards for climbers like Druelle. While the lack of snow improves the risk of avalanche, it reduces the climbing faces to sheer ice. This makes setting a route around huge crevasses and imposing seracs difficult and requires more rope to navigate an unfamiliar route.
These conditions have slowed climbing on Annapurna. The first summits were expected last week, but the mountain remains unfixed with rope above Camp III, as the Sherpa team fixing the mountain ran out of rope. We will remain tuned in to progress on mighty Annapurna through the spring climbing season.