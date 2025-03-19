French Skier Stages Comeback - Wins Title at FIS World Championships
FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships 2025
The 2025 Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships is underway in the Engadin region of Switzerland. The Championships, which run March 18-30, feature 30 amazing medal events in freestyle skiing, freeski skiing, and snowboarding. The skiing program consists of 16 events, and snowboarding will feature 14 contests. The big air, moguls, aerials, ski & snowboard cross, and the alpine snowboard events will take place at St. Moritz. The slopestyle and halfpipe events will be hosted at Silvaplana.
Women's Moguls Event
On Wednesday, March 19, the women's moguls event kicked off in these Freestyle World Championships. French skier Perrine Laffont made a massive comeback and took the lead with a score of 77.92. The 26-year-old was overwhelmed after her performance and impressive victory. This was Laffont's sixth moguls victory in World Championships, and extremely impressive as shetook the last season off. Despite taking an extended break, she found perfect form on Wednesday never missing a beat while wowing the crowd.
A joyously tearful Laffont told the FIS, ''It's a dream. Did I just win? It's hard to believe. I didn't think it could happen. It's crazy.'' Likely grappling with excitement and disbelief, Laffont's emotions were heartfelt and thankful.
According to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), Laffont won World single moguls titles in 2021, 2023 and now, 2025. Additionally, she won double moguls titles in 2017, 2019 and 2023. An amazing record for the elite skier from France.
Taking second for the women on Wednesday was Hinako Tomitaka from Japan with 75.15 points. Third place was earned by Canadian athlete Maia Schwinghammer with a score of 74.92. Both women earned their first World Championships medals — there was plenty of positive energy to be shared among the athletes on their first podium.
Men's Moguls Event
The men's moguls competition was dominated by Ikuma Horishima from Japan (89.03), followed by Canada's Mikael Kingsbury (82.68) in second and Daeyoon Jung in third (81.76). Horishima told the FIS that he was ''very happy'' after securing his first World Championships title.
World Championships events are scheduled to continue through March 30 and will end with the halfpipe and aerial events. On Friday, the men and women will compete in the dual moguls finals. All official results can be found on the FIS website.