French Surfers Secure Massive Win at 2025 Nazaré Big Wave Challenge
The 2025 TUDOR Nazare Big Wave Challenge
The World Surf League (“WSL”) TUDOR Nazaré Big Wave Challenge witnessed dynamic waves over 30-feet at the iconic Praia do Norte in Nazaré, Portugal. A strong offshore wind provided great surfing conditions and plenty of big waves for all the elite competitors.
The dynamic weather forced the competitors into massive waves and steep swells – all to the delight of the spectators. Two French surfers, at the top of their games, peaked during competition at the2025 TUDOR Nazaré Big Wave Challenge, resulting in tremendous wins for both individuals.
Elite surfers from all around the world gathered together in Praia do Norte, Portugal for the famed event. Clement Roseyro and Justine Dupont were among the group of athletes who tackled mammoth-sized waves, battling the strong winds with each thriling ride.
Following his impressive performance in the water, Roseyro is currently ranked No. 1 for the men after he walked away with an individual score of 21.83. His strongest production took place in the the first heat after receiving a score of 7.50, followed by a second-best score of 6.83. While reflecting on the competition, Roseyro expressed gratitude for skilled surfer Nic von Rupp.
Lucas Chianca is ranked No. 2 for the men with an individual total of 18.67 and Ben Larg is at No. 3 with a total of 16.63. "He taught me a lot, especially about driving the jet ski, and we push each other to perform," he said, as reported by Surfer Today.
33-year-old Justine Dupont, a fellow French big wave surfer, also clinched a monumental win at the competition. Having received an individual total of 19.06, Dupont was understandably overcome with emotion. As an athlete who is balancing motherhood and her love for her sport, securing such a win is irreplaceable. She is currently ranked No. 1 for the women.
"Now, after the baby, I'm more worried about my child, whether they are sleeping or eating," she said. "At least it takes my mind off the fear! We are a family team; we understand each other, and I'm really happy to be back here to perform."
Ranked No. 2 for the women is Michelle des Bouillons (13.03), with Laura Crane (4.71) sitting at No. 3.
It was certainly a big day for these surfers as their efforts paid off, allowing them to take home the victory. A full list of results from the competition can be located on the WSL website. Related Adventure Article