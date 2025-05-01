From Inline Hockey to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: 5 NHL Players
Inline hockey lives on the fringes of sporting society, reserved for a rag-tag group of hockey fanatics often banished from towns with active ice hockey rinks. The sport also attracts those living in year-round summer climates. It's a sport that was once scoffed at because of its differences with traditional ice hockey. That all changed when the NHL evolved into a scorers league that celebrates offensive skills and trick shots highlighted in hockey video games.
As the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs intensify, several NHL players attribute inline hockey as a significant factor. It allowed them to hone their stick skills, instincts, shots, and competitiveness in ways that give them an edge over other players. It shows that you have a chance at the show if you're on ice or a sports court, as long as you dream big enough or start skating the river.
5 Players Who Play in the NHL That Also Played Inline Hockey
Dylan Larkin: Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings standout Dylan Larkin didn't just sharpen his skills on the frozen ponds of Michigan; He grew up playing in the Michigan roller hockey circuit. Roller hockey is a sport that allows space for creativity and the dangle skill. Larkin's inline background helped him develop quick decision-making skills in tight spaces, a trait that became a benchmark in his toolbox.
Jason Zucker: Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres winger Jason Zucker is open about the influence of roller hockey on his hockey ability. More than once, the winger credits his smooth transitions and crisp puck movement to roller hockey.
His skills are reminiscent of inline players who rely on speed and quick reactions to put pucks in the net. His smooth game mirrors the improvisational style of roller players, who are forced to carry the puck themselves most of the time.
T.J. Oshie: The Washington Capitals
Although T.J. Oshie of the Washington Capitals didn't start out playing roller hockey, the sport significantly impacted his development as a player. At 14 years old, Oshie played inline hockey, and the sport rippled throughout his play style as an NHLer. Oshie thrives in high-pressure situations and often develops a miraculous series of dekes before netting his share of goals.
Connor McDavid: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid is in the conversation for one of the best players ever. The electrifying captain of the Oilers has stated that his love of hockey led him to roller blades. He would spend countless hours skating the streets and parking lots around his house, developing great footwork. The sport wasn't just a hobby; it helped to build the foundations of a player who will surely end up in the Hall of Fame.
Patrick Maroon: Chicago Blackhawks
Patrick Maroon of the Chicago Blackhawks excelled at inline hockey. In 2010,, he led Team USA to the gold medal at the Inline Hockey World Championship, netting 14 points in six games. Couple that with his multiple Stanley Cup Wins, and Maroon is a likely candidate for the HOF.
He is an avid spokesman for inline hockey and is proud of his roots in the sport. His puck control and spatial awareness help him on the ice. Maroon remains a dominant force on the sports court and ice. His skills menace opposing teams and strike fear into the hearts of goalies around the league.