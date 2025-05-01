Adventure On SI

From Inline Hockey to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: 5 NHL Players

As the 2025 NHL Playoffs kick off, a number of active players in the NHL used inline hockey to hone their stick skills off the ice proving that roller roots can lead to a silver-plated cup.

Feb 13, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) skates in on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Feb 13, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) skates in on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Inline hockey lives on the fringes of sporting society, reserved for a rag-tag group of hockey fanatics often banished from towns with active ice hockey rinks. The sport also attracts those living in year-round summer climates. It's a sport that was once scoffed at because of its differences with traditional ice hockey. That all changed when the NHL evolved into a scorers league that celebrates offensive skills and trick shots highlighted in hockey video games.

As the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs intensify, several NHL players attribute inline hockey as a significant factor. It allowed them to hone their stick skills, instincts, shots, and competitiveness in ways that give them an edge over other players. It shows that you have a chance at the show if you're on ice or a sports court, as long as you dream big enough or start skating the river.

5 Players Who Play in the NHL That Also Played Inline Hockey

Dylan Larkin: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings tallies another goal against the Montreal Canadian
Apr 8, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates after scoring a goal against Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault (35) during the first period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Detroit Red Wings standout Dylan Larkin didn't just sharpen his skills on the frozen ponds of Michigan; He grew up playing in the Michigan roller hockey circuit. Roller hockey is a sport that allows space for creativity and the dangle skill. Larkin's inline background helped him develop quick decision-making skills in tight spaces, a trait that became a benchmark in his toolbox.

Jason Zucker: Buffalo Sabres

Jason Zucker scores against Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals
Mar 30, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jason Zucker (17) scores a goal past Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Buffalo Sabres winger Jason Zucker is open about the influence of roller hockey on his hockey ability. More than once, the winger credits his smooth transitions and crisp puck movement to roller hockey.
His skills are reminiscent of inline players who rely on speed and quick reactions to put pucks in the net. His smooth game mirrors the improvisational style of roller players, who are forced to carry the puck themselves most of the time.

T.J. Oshie: The Washington Capitals

T.J. Oshie Washington Capital
Apr 21, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) in game one of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Although T.J. Oshie of the Washington Capitals didn't start out playing roller hockey, the sport significantly impacted his development as a player. At 14 years old, Oshie played inline hockey, and the sport rippled throughout his play style as an NHLer. Oshie thrives in high-pressure situations and often develops a miraculous series of dekes before netting his share of goals.

Connor McDavid: Edmonton Oilers

NHL Player Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers
Apr 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) handles the puck during game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Connor McDavid is in the conversation for one of the best players ever. The electrifying captain of the Oilers has stated that his love of hockey led him to roller blades. He would spend countless hours skating the streets and parking lots around his house, developing great footwork. The sport wasn't just a hobby; it helped to build the foundations of a player who will surely end up in the Hall of Fame.

Patrick Maroon: Chicago Blackhawks

Pat Maroon of the Chicago Blackhawks
Nov 29, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Blackhawks forward Pat Maroon (77) controls the puck against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Patrick Maroon of the Chicago Blackhawks excelled at inline hockey. In 2010,, he led Team USA to the gold medal at the Inline Hockey World Championship, netting 14 points in six games. Couple that with his multiple Stanley Cup Wins, and Maroon is a likely candidate for the HOF.

He is an avid spokesman for inline hockey and is proud of his roots in the sport. His puck control and spatial awareness help him on the ice. Maroon remains a dominant force on the sports court and ice. His skills menace opposing teams and strike fear into the hearts of goalies around the league.

BRAD REPKA

Brad Repka is a columnist with a passion for exploring this wide world, and embracing the latest in film, television, and pop culture. He has bylines on PopcornSushi.com, Flicksided.com, and Classicalite. When not writing, Brad enjoys music, hockey, family, art and adventure, always searching for the next story to share.

