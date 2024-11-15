Frontline Optics Provide Adventurers With Durable Products for Excursions
There is a lot of preparation that goes into planning an adventure. Depending on the climate of where you are going, the clothing that you will be packing and wearing matters a lot.
Accessories are also important. There are plenty of different things people like to have with them, with one of the most important being sunglasses.
Regardless of the weather, some protection for your eyes is always good to have. It can help from being damaged by the sun or fight off glare in the snow.
But, finding a pair of sunglasses that can hold up to those rigors is easier said than done. Some options may look good, but they don’t have the durability adventurers are looking for and require being replaced with regularity.
That is costly, which is something that Frontline Optics is helping its customers avoid. Founded by a retired Southern California firefighter, these glasses can hold up to all different kinds of conditions.
Not only are there sleek-looking options to choose from that can fit any aesthetic, but the quality of these sunglasses is top-of-the-line. The same incredibly high standards that are used to create products for first responders, such as their Pomona line, which is a top seller, are used for the other sunglasses available.
That makes them perfect for anyone who enjoys all kinds of different outdoor activities. Whether it is a hike through a muddy trail, being out on the water fishing all day, or taking part in off-road activities, Frontline Optics has you covered.
One of the things that sets Frontline Optics apart from other sunglasses companies is their replacement program. A hassle-free offer is provided to ensure that you receive a product in case yours is broken or lost.
“If your sunglasses are lost or destroyed in the line of duty, simply reach out to us, and we’ll provide a replacement of the same style, "No Questions Asked"! You’ll just need to cover a small processing fee of $12 (International orders will also be responsible for shipping costs),” per the website.
That replacement program can be used only once per pair of sunglasses. There are some items excluded, such as anything purchased as a promotion or on clearance, and accessories are not included.
But, it is nice to know there is a process in place that you can get another pair of glasses, for a fraction of the price of a new pair, should any issues arise.
That kind of customer service is what sets Frontline Optics apart from other companies. Portions of their revenue are also donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, as part of your purchase is going to a wonderful cause as well.