Full Suspension Skis: "The Most Significant Advancement in Ski Equipment in Decades"
Over the last 150 years, skiing technology has undergone drastic modifications and improvement to bring skiers to places they have never been before. From hickory wood, to steel cut edges, to shaping skis and fiberglass materials, the art of skiing has come a long way, and yet it still has room to grow.
Ken Nichols and Nick Foster, creators of ShredShox have created the first and only full-suspension system for skis. Inspired by the suspension technology on race cars and mountain bikes, the duo spent nearly a decade testing and perfecting their debut design to allow for greater fluidity and control while racing down the steepest slopes. Six prototypes later, ShredShox has now been released to the public.
Similar to what you would find on a trail bike, ShredShox have two high performance shocks that suspends a platform for the bindings while also connecting it to the ski itself. The whole system adds about 2.5 lbs to each foot, which is a significant difference; however, the weight will help accomplish a smoother, quieter experience.
The idea behind ShredShox is not meant to replace the original bindings; instead, they are designed to add to the ski, working with most alpine bindings found on the market. And while the shocks can be used by anyone, the design is a game changer for longtime skiers that may tire quickly or those who have injuries, creating an ease and effortlessness that will last all day long.
This new technology will undoubtedly take some getting used to for most skiers as the suspension could distort how the terrain beneath the ski is interpreted. In other words, being able to tell if you are on snow, ice or rocks could all very well feel the same, which seems counterintuitive.
Addressing these concerns, Jarrod Krisilof, head of the brand at ShredShox, told GearJunkie, “The impact of the suspension and damping will [provide] a slightly different experience. But it has not been reported to negatively impact the ski function,” he said. “The combination of the torsionally stable carbon platform and the air shocks provides a very solid feeling to the rider as the platform compresses and dampens forces being [created] by speed, conditions, and impact.”
One of the most important aspects of ShredShox is the idea of being able to adjust the shocks according to the skier, providing a better experience overall, due to the skis having more consistent contact with snow and ice. The brand is confident that their innovative design will be "the most significant advancement in ski equipment in decades."
The technology of ShredShox is meant to make even the roughest terrain feel like a groomed trail. And while it may seem an added luxury, time will tell how much of an impact it will make on the ski industry. "We just want to think outside the box and bring something totally different to the market," says Krisilof.
Want to try out ShredShox for yourself? Book a demo on the brand's website, or if you are around the Beaver Creek area Decemeber 6-7, ShredShox will be doing a demo on the resort during the men's FIS Birds of Prey World Cup ski race.