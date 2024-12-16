Fun Activities for Keeping Children Entertained During Family Camping Trips
Camping trips provide memorable experiences for families of all ages. However, living in a world revolving around screen time can make it difficult to keep young children engaged and entertained in the wilderness. To help eliminate this struggle, we have compiled some family-friendly ideas to help make your next camping trip unforgettable.
Story Time Stretching
To kick off your first morning at camp, consider trying a story time stretch. For this activity, each family member will sit in a large circle with plenty of room for movement. One member will start the activity by choosing one stretch, such as a hamstring or butterfly stretch while creating the start to a fantastic story: "Once upon a time, there was a..."
When the group is finished with the first stretch, go around the circle so each member has the chance to lead a different stretch and add to the story. By the time you make it around the circle, a comical story will have been created. This is an excellent way to loosen up the body first thing in the morning and get the creative energy flowing.
Learn Primitive Skills
Provide your children with a sense of accomplishment by teaching them primitive skills while on your trip. This can involve basic fire starting, building a shelter, or learning water purification methods. Not only will learning primitive skills offer your child long-term knowledge, but it also serves as quality bonding time for your family. While practicing these skills, introduce your children to the Leave No Trace (LNT) principles to help them explore the wilderness safely and respectfully.
Scavenger Hunt
This is a simple activity that can be easily adjusted depending on age. For younger children, the scavenger hunt can include finding pine cones, insects, or items around camp. Older children may be able to locate and identify specific trees and leaves on the ground as part of their hunt. To amp up the experience, create a reward system for whoever finds the items first.
By working through a scavenger hunt, your child will be able to explore nature, get physical activity, and above all, spend valuable time with the family.
Flashlight Tag
This is the ultimate camp version of laser tag that your kids will love. When the sun goes down, provide each child with a flashlight of their own and start the game by designating someone as "it." The person who is "it" will count to ten, allowing other individuals to run and hide somewhere at camp. Using the flashlight, he or she will then go looking for other members to tag them by shining the flashlight at them and calling their names. Whoever gets tagged will become "it."
Final Notes
Before venturing into the wilderness with children, it's always a good idea to go through the rules and safety expectations. The wilderness can be a dangerous place if precautions are not taken. However, by participating in fun activities and being mindful of safety, your camping trip will be a fun and memorable experience for all.