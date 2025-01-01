Fun in the Sun: Discover the Best National Parks for Beating Winter Weather
Winter isn't for everyone—scraping the snow off your car, shivering against the cold, and 4:00 sunsets can be tough. Luckily, there are a few U.S. national parks that are just warm enough to help you shake off the midwinter blues this season!
Everglades National Park, Florida
This warm wonderland is the perfect place to escape the snow, with daytime temperatures in the mid-70s and lows in the 50s. Situated at the very bottom of Florida, it's about as far south as you can get in the contiguous U.S.
Boating is one of the most popular ways to see the park, and many visitors take airboat tours to see as much of the pristine wilderness as possible.
If boats aren't your thing, there are also dozens of walking trails and numerous visitor centers. For the most convenient experience, enter the park through Shark Valley, which is located only a few minutes from Miami.
And, if you're hoping to visit more than one national park on your trip, both Biscayne National Park and Dry Tortugas National Park are only a short distance away!
Saguaro National Park, Arizona
If Florida isn't calling your name, then maybe Saguaro National Park in Arizona is more your style. With average temperatures in the 50s and 60s, it's the perfect place to get your adventure on without breaking too much of a sweat.
Most guided programs in the park only happen in the winter due to the sweltering summertime temps, so be sure to take advantage of them on your visit.
Saguaro National Park is filled with scenic drives, gorgeous hikes, and plenty of prickly cacti for which the park was named! If you're looking to escape the cold and get some sun, this is the perfect park for you.
Death Valley National Park
Nothing screams 'visit me!' quite like the name 'Death Valley,' but winter is the best time of year to visit. Located only 2 hours from Las Vegas, Death Valley National Park is the perfect park to visit on a midwinter getaway.
The daytime high in Death Valley hovers around 70 degrees in the winter, and the park averages 3 days of rain all year. This makes it a great place to soak up the scenery and some sunshine.
Death Valley National Park boasts tons of amazing activities like hiking, backpacking, backcountry driving, mountain biking, and guided tours.
The first Star Wars move even filmed several scenes in Death Valleyand yes, you can visit the filming locations!
Choosing Your Wintertime Getaway
No matter what national park you visit this winter, you'll be sure to enjoy astounding views and warm (or at least warm-ish!) temperatures. So grab your hiking boots and sunscreen and get ready to hit the trails!