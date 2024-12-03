Gaming Company Partners With National Parks for Unique Collab for Holiday Gift
The worlds of gaming and outdoor adventure are vastly different, but one company is merging them together in a unique collaboration that many people will love.
Glorious Gaming, known for its unique custom PC gaming gear, such as keyboards and mice, is partnering with the National Parks Conservation Association for its newest edition of KeyCapsules designs.
This one-of-a-kind program was started in May 2024 with seven designs being released. They are incredibly popular, as the limited edition items have routinely sold out in less than 48 hours of hitting the market.
The same kind of demand is expected for the three newest KeyCapsules they are releasing in collaboration with the National Parks Conservation Association. The themes will include the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Yosemite, featuring different aspects that set each park apart from others.
“Each set sports a unique design, featuring flora and fauna native to each park, along with tailored outdoor icons, including maps, carabiners, tents and walking boots,” as shared in the press release.
The Grand Canyon one gives a desert feel with a “Welcome to Arizona” escape key sending you to the southwest. A ponderosa pine is featured on this KeyCapsule with a bald eagle and rattlesnake also being featured prominently.
Yellowstone’s themed KeyCapsule features golden prairies, thermal springs and canyons you can see for miles at the park. The lodgepole pine is the featured tree with a “Forever West” inspired escape key.
Red fox and Canada lynx are also featured. And of course, the iconic geysers of Yellowstone are on the space bar.
Last but not least, Yosemite features different blue hues with a giant sequoia and the California Republic flag. Bobcat, rainbow trout and woodpeckers are the animals featured on this KeyCapsule.
“National parks – and the ecosystems, biodiversity and wildlife within them – are among our nation’s most awe-inspiring places,” said Theresa Pierno, President and CEO for National Parks Conservation Association, via the press release. “Partnering with Glorious Gaming allows us to introduce the importance of park protection to new audiences and further our work to safeguard parks across the country.”
There are more than 1.6 million people who are part of the NPCA as members or donors. Their job is to protect and preserve these special places around the world for the present and future generations to enjoy.
With more than 430 national parks around the country, it takes a lot of work to ensure they remain pristine. As part of the release, which is occurring on Giving Tuesday, 10 percent of all net proceeds from sales of the National Park KeyCapsules will be given back to the NCPA to help in their efforts.
It is a partnership that Shazim Mohammad, the founder of Glorious, is incredibly proud of.
"We're proud to be partnering with NPCA to bring some of their amazing landscapes to our KeyCapsules program. The work of NPCA is crucial to keeping our national parks preserved for current and future generations, now gamers can have their favorite parks at home, all while supporting a good cause."
The Parks Collection KeyCapsule will be on sale on the Glorious Gaming website and is priced at US $69.99.