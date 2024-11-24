Georgia's First National Park to be Named Ocmulgee Mounds National Park
National Parks, a vital influence on the American culture have been around since 1872. And while many states in the U.S. benefit from the beauty and attractiveness of the attributes that make a national park a national park, not every state has that honor. There are twenty states that have yet to gain a title, however, it is not due to the lack of personality. Georgia is one such state.
Macon, Georgia is home to a historical park that contains over 17,000 years of historical artifacts. Ocmulgee Mounds is a beautiful grassy piece of land where a variety of Native American cultures have resided for thousands of years. The historic park is known for its cultural history and houses the only spiral staircase mound known to be existing in North America, and has several different nature trails and hikes.
Although the state of Georgia has 11 sites designated by the National Park Service, over 60 parks, and 17 historic sites, an official National Park has been in the works for over 90 years. This week, however, the Peach State took one step closer to having its first national park and preserve. The Ocmulgee Mounds Park and Preserve Establishment Act passed through the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.
Concerning the act, U.S. Rep and cosponsor on the bill, Austin Scott elaborates, “This is a bipartisan initiative that goes all the way back to 1934. The Ocmulgee Mounds National Park and Preserve Establishment Act would create a historic opportunity to protect important natural and cultural resources, protect hunting and fishing for generations to come, and bring economic opportunities to middle Georgia through the creation of Georgia’s first national park.”
This initiative has been a long time coming and the state is looking forward to highlighting the hidden cultural and ecological gems they have to offer on a nother level.
The Ocmulgee Mounds Park and Preserve Establishment Act also takes a step to guaruntee the preservation of the natural life that resides in Macon. “Experts estimate the Ocmulgee River corridor is home to 32 mammal species, 170 species of birds, 26 amphibian species, 31 fish species and 35 reptile species," environmentalist group, Environment Georgia stated in a release.
As well as preserving the wildlife of Ocmulgee Mounds, this next step in ensuring Georgia's first National Park will bolster the local economy and allow tourists from across the U.S. to delve into the rich history and culture that Georgia has to offer.