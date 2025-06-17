Adventure On SI

Germany to Host Long-Awaited ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championships

Plattling, Germany, is preparing to host the prestigious 2025 International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Freestyle World Championships Event.

On Monday, the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Freestyle World Championships will kick off in Plattling, a popular paddling town in Germany. Events will run through June 21 and feature world-class athletes prepared and excited to showcase their skills on the water. The Canoe Freestyle World Championships made their debut in 2007 on the Ottawa River in Canada. Since then, the event has been held every two years and stands as a highly anticipated competition.

Plattling is a notable destination for competitive paddlers. Having hosted the World Championships in 2011, the European Championships in 2016, and the World Cup in 2024, the German town has become quite familiar with the elite athletes who pour in from around the world. This year, approximately 200 athletes from 40 nations are expected to be in attendance, each one hoping to bring home a title.

The Canoe Freestyle discipline involves the use of one of four boat styles: kayak (K), canoe decked (C), open canoe (OC), and squirt. The type of boat determines the physical position in which paddlers are situated, and includes varying paddle styles, including single versus double-bladed.

Athletes are primarily awarded points based on how well they can perform moves. As stated by the ICF, "Points are awarded for each different rotation during a 60-second choreographed routine, and bonus points can be gained for how deep and how long the boat can be kept under water during a mystery move."

The nature of the whitewater course is extreme — there will, of course, be waves, holes, and stoppers present, which add to the difficulty of the course, requiring athletes to remain focused on every move. During the competition, paddlers will have opportunities to perform tricks, including various flips and spins.

On Monday, the competition will commence with WK1 heats, followed by the MK1 heats. A detailed schedule of events has been provided to the public by the ICF and can be viewed on their official website.

