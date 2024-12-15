Get In The Christmas Spirit Join Scuba Diving Santa as He Visits an Aquarium Near You
Santa has paid several visits to various aquariums this holiday season, and his adventures aren't over quite yet.
Seattle Aquarium, Newport Aquarium, Texas State Aquarium, and Adventure Aquarium are a few of the sites hosting these entertaining events around the country.
"Nothing says 'sea-son's greetings' like a selfie with Santa! Take a picture together while Santa is underwater and you stay warm and dry. Snap yourself a merry little selfie or have one of our volunteers help take a family photo using your device," Seattle Aquarium wrote on their website.
Seattle Aquarium has been hosting this event for several years and continues to attract families throughout the season. While watching Santa explore life underwater, visitors can view the animals at the aquarium, including seals, jellyfish, tropical fish, and sea otters.
The Newport Aquarium is also participating in this memorable event and wrote on their Instagram page, "Get ready for some holiday cheer because Scuba Santa's Water Wonderland is o-fish-ally here. Starting today, he will be swimming alongside the new zebra sharks and Shan, the new shark ray. And - with a little holiday magic - Scuba Santa can see, hear and speak with you while he's underwater...."
However, Santa is an international traveler and has expanded his scuba diving excursions outside of the United States. In England, Santa has also been diving with creatures abroad at SEA LIFE London Aquarium.
"We're splashing through the snow with Christmas spirit here at SEA LIFE London Aquarium! Our team wanted to bring some holiday magic to our creatures and guests alike with a special visit from Santa and his elf. Seeing the delight and surprise on our guests faces' as they witnessed this underwater merry spectacle is truly an incredible way to kick-start the holiday season," stated General Manager Catherine Pritchard from SEA LIFE Aquarium.
These festivities are an excellent way to get families into the holiday spirit while enjoying each other's company. Additionally, visiting accredited aquariums is the perfect opportunity for children and adults to learn about marine life.