Get In Touch With Nature By Grounding--America's Latest Wellness Trend
Natural wellness trends are nothing new, but there are a host of them gaining attention in 2025. From swishing coconut oil around your mouth to forest bathing, nature trends are on the rise.
One of the most popular is grounding, a simple yet effective way to get in touch with nature and connect with the earth.
What Is Grounding?
Grounding is a holistic practice that emphasizes connection to the earth by literally touching it. Think of skin-to-skin contact that babies crave, then envision yourself as the baby, and the "mom" as the earth.
While grounding (also known as 'earthing') is under-researched from a medical standpoint, practitioners report a calmer state of being and a decrease in stress and anxiety.
How Can You Practice Grounding?
There are a variety of ways to practice grounding, depending on your preferences. The main goal, no matter what form of grounding you choose, is to stay in the present moment and appreciate where you are. In this sense, it's somewhat like yoga, but even simpler.
Walking barefoot is one of the most popular ways to ground, as it allows the practitioner to really feel the earth with the soles of their feet. This can be done in a park, on a beach, or even in your backyard. Be sure to walk on a safe surface (i.e. not one littered with glass or other sharp objects).
If you're lucky enough to live near Flagstaff, AZ, you can even visit the U.S.'s first ever grounding trail to walk on a safe surface.
Submerging yourself in water is another way to feel connected to the earth. Consider going for a dip in a local stream, pond, or even the ocean. This practice, also called wild swimming, is a way to get in touch with the earth via its natural water sources.
You can also simply lie on the ground to partake in grounding. Find a comfortable spot and nestle in, feeling as much of the earth as you can.
Results can be achieved in as little as 10 minutes, though the longer you ground, the more marked your results are likely to be.
Should You Try Grounding?
For those looking to connect with the earth, feel a sense of calm, and restore their inner balance, grounding is a great practice. It's simple, easy, and effective.
While grounding won't cure you of all ailments, it does seem to decrease anxiety, depression, and even some forms of chronic pain or injuries.
If you're looking for a way to increase your mood and decrease your stress, grounding is an easy way to do so. It's as simple, as cost-effective, and as holistic as it gets.