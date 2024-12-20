Get Ready With Experts To Be Warm and Prepared To Tear Up Mountains While Skiing
Planning a trip to the mountains and participating in snow sports requires a lot of preparation. Arguably the most important part is ensuring that you have the right clothing and gear for the activities.
People want to not only stay warm while hitting the slopes but ensure that they are at maximum functionality as well. It is more than just overcoats and ski pants that will be required to make the most of your experience.
Over at Forbes, Drew Zieff has spoken to several experts who have shared all of the best essentials and things you may not have thought about needing to add to your wardrobe for the next big adventure.
Base layers are first and foremost. They will be the clothing that sits against your skin, helping insulate and keeping your body try as they are made from sweat and moisture-wicking materials. The type of fabric and weight are the two most important features to pay attention to here.
Smartwool Classic All-Season Merino Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top, Airblaster Merino Ninja Suit and Oyuki Hitatech are some of the recommended options.
Ski socks are another important item, as they are made specifically to be worn for skiing and riding. Some of them have extra padding to avoid hot spots, which normal socks won’t have and will lead to developing painful blisters.
It is important to keep an eye on the thickness of the sock, depending on whether you run hot or cold and the kind of boot you are wearing for the activity. Darn Tough Function X Over-The-Calf Ski Socks and Le Bent Sammy Carlson Pro are two popular choices.
Next up is a mid-layer, which sits between the base and outer layer. This is what will keep you warmest while hitting the slopes. It is important to see what kind of weather you will be riding in, as you don’t want to be over or under-prepared.
Some people will wear hooded jackets, as Mountain Hardwear Men’s Ghost Whisperer/2 Hoody is a popular item. Patagonia R2 TechFace is another highly recommended item along with the Mountain Hardwear Summit Grid Hoody.
A ski jacket is the last piece of the puzzle, and you should be looking for breathable materials that are durable and waterproof. This is what will keep skiers dry throughout their day in the snow.
Arc’teryx Sabre Jacket is considered the best overall ski jacket, with the Quiksilver Highline Pro Travis Rice Gore-Tex 3-Layer being the best for snowboarding.
Match your jacket up with some ski pants or ski bibs to help keep you dry as well. It never hurts to have an extra layer of protection just in case, as the Arc’teryx Sabre is considered the best pants, with the Patagonia Untracked Ski Bibs taking home the superlative for the best of that style.
For your head, beanies and balaclavas are the way to go. Beanies will only cover your head, while a balaclava will cover your entire face, which is recommended when on the slopes so wind and snow aren’t tearing up your nose, lips and cheeks.
Snow helmets and goggles are a necessity as well. Helmets will keep you safe and protect you from head injuries, as accidents do sometimes happen.
There are a wide variety of goggles, so ensuring they fit your helmet is important. Interchangeable lenses are recommended so that you can adjust them to the conditions that day on the hills.
Last but certainly not least, are mittens and gloves. All extremities should be covered and each offers their own positives.
Mittens will keep you warmer, but functionally, ski gloves offer more dexterity. It all comes down to rider preference depending on your style of riding.