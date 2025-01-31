Getting Your Timing Right: How to Calculate Your Pace For Hiking
Pace is everything on a hike--it's what determines if you arrive back to your car before dinner, or well after dark. Learning to determine your pace doesn't have to be a matter of guesswork, though.
There's a particular set of formulas you can follow to help you determine how long a hike will take. This can help you plan and prepare for your hike to ensure that you bring enough supplies like food and water.
Finding Your Base Pace
Finding your base pace is the first thing you need to do to calculate how long a hike will take.
One of the easiest ways to find a base pace is to hop on a treadmill. Find a comfortable yet energized pace without looking at the monitor so you can truly assess where you feel your best. Then, take a look at how fast you're walking.
That's your base pace, or how fast you'd walk on clear ground without any weight on your back.
Adding Weight
Next, calculate how much a backpack might slow you down. A 20lb backpack will likely slow you down anywhere from 5-10%.
That means that a 20 minute mile with no weight will actually take you somewhere around 22 minutes with one.
Continuing on, a 40lb backpack will likely slow you down up to 20%, so that 20 minute mile will be more like 24-25.
Calculating Vertical Gain and Loss
Calculating how long vertical gain and loss will take can be tricky--it truly depends on the terrain and conditions, as well as your cardiovascular fitness.
But there are two simple equations you can use to get a rough estimate for how long gaining and losing elevation should take.
To calculate how long it will take to gain elevation, use the following formula: every 1,000 feet of vertical gain should add 1 hour to your hike.
To calculate how long it will take you to lose elevation, use the following formula: every 1,000 feet of elevation lost should add 30 minutes (0.5 hour) to your hike.
Putting It All Together
Let's say you're hiking a trail that is 5 miles long, with 1,500 feet of vertical gain and loss. You plan to carry a 20lb backpack, and your base pace is 3mph.
5 miles at 3mph should take you 1.66 hours, plus 10% for your backpack weight would be 1.82 hours. Then add 1.5 hours to climb 1500 feet of elevation, and that would be 3.3 hours. Then add 45 minutes for your descent, and that's 4 hours, 5 minutes.
That's moving time. Only you know how long you like to take for photos, snack breaks, and taking in beautiful views. Add those breaks to your moving time and then you know how long your hike should take!
If your math isn't perfect, don't worry--things like terrain, weather, and even how many calories you have in your system can impact your pace.
These formulas are designed to help you get a rough estimate for how long your hikes should take so you can prepare accordingly by packing enough food, clothing, and light.
So start your stopwatch and hit the trails with your new math skills!