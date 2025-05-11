Adventure On SI

Gold Coast Pro Champions Rapidly Ascend WSL Championship Tour Rankings

The World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour rankings have seen some more movement after athletes stunned at the Gold Coast Pro.

Maria Aldrich

Highlights: Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro Presented by GWM 2025 - All the Highlights
Highlights: Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro Presented by GWM 2025 - All the Highlights / World Surf League

The World Surf League (WSL) Gold Coast Pro wrapped up with two elite athletes earning the crowns. The competition was incredibly tight, leaving spectators unsure of the outcome. With top athletes, including Italo Ferreira and Caity Simmers, eliminated early, the competition became electric. After battling it out, 30-year-old Filipe Toledo of Brazil and 20-year-old Bettylou Sakura Johnson of Hawaii secured deserved victories.

With many impressive performances at the Gold Coast Pro, the overall rankings were altered. Of course, Italo Ferreira is still ranked No. 1, with 31,290 points. However, Toledo has earned notable movement, and has climbed five spots to No. 6. Additionally, Kanoa Igarashi, Jordy Smith, and Yago Dora each bumped up two spots. To catch Ferreira, his opponents will need to get to work—Yago Dora is in second place, but is still far behind Ferreira with 27,820 points.

The competition is equally exciting in the women's rankings. Gabriela Bryan of Hawaii holds the helm at No. 1, followed by Caitlin Simmers in second and Molly Picklum in third. While these athletes have not moved, the new Gold Coast Pro champion, Bettylou Sakura Johnson, managed to elevate to No. 6 in the standings after a stellar performance in the finals.

WSL Championship Tour Rankings Shift after Gold Coast Pro

Gold Coast Pro witnessed some trials and tribulations this year, but the epic moments far outweighed the challenges. Next up on the WSL Championship Tour is the Western Australia Margaret River Pro from May 17-27, where athletes will have another opportunity to claim victory.

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News