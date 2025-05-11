Gold Coast Pro Champions Rapidly Ascend WSL Championship Tour Rankings
The World Surf League (WSL) Gold Coast Pro wrapped up with two elite athletes earning the crowns. The competition was incredibly tight, leaving spectators unsure of the outcome. With top athletes, including Italo Ferreira and Caity Simmers, eliminated early, the competition became electric. After battling it out, 30-year-old Filipe Toledo of Brazil and 20-year-old Bettylou Sakura Johnson of Hawaii secured deserved victories.
With many impressive performances at the Gold Coast Pro, the overall rankings were altered. Of course, Italo Ferreira is still ranked No. 1, with 31,290 points. However, Toledo has earned notable movement, and has climbed five spots to No. 6. Additionally, Kanoa Igarashi, Jordy Smith, and Yago Dora each bumped up two spots. To catch Ferreira, his opponents will need to get to work—Yago Dora is in second place, but is still far behind Ferreira with 27,820 points.
The competition is equally exciting in the women's rankings. Gabriela Bryan of Hawaii holds the helm at No. 1, followed by Caitlin Simmers in second and Molly Picklum in third. While these athletes have not moved, the new Gold Coast Pro champion, Bettylou Sakura Johnson, managed to elevate to No. 6 in the standings after a stellar performance in the finals.
WSL Championship Tour Rankings Shift after Gold Coast Pro
Gold Coast Pro witnessed some trials and tribulations this year, but the epic moments far outweighed the challenges. Next up on the WSL Championship Tour is the Western Australia Margaret River Pro from May 17-27, where athletes will have another opportunity to claim victory.