GoPro Announves Second Annual 'Line of Winter' Video Contest
The 2025 GoPro 'Line of Winter' Video Contest
The 2025 GoPro ‘Line of Winter’ video contest, which opened for submissions on January 1 and closes on April 30, has captured creative outdoor adventurers. GoPro continues to seek ski & snowboard lines from both men & women for the 2025 season. Upload your ‘Point of View’ footage of your runs recorded on any GoPro camera to GoPro, which enters you to win up to $120,000. A GoPro panel comprised of industry professionals select their favorite entries every month.
Categories, Prizes and Criteria
2025 GoPro Line of the Winter Categories:
• Men’s Ski
• Men’s Snowboard
• Women’s Ski
• Women’s Snowboard
$120,000 at Stake:
• $80,000 in total monthly awards. 1 awardee from each category will earn $5,000 per month (Jan - April).
• $40,000 in Grand Prizes. 1 awardee from each category will be crowned the “GoPro Line of the Winter” & earn $10,000.
Judging Criteria:
• Athletic Performance
• Video Capture Quality
• Overall “wow factor”
With great prize money available, get your GoPro on and get outside this winter to capture your clips. Calling all skiers and riders to hit the slopes and produce your raddest clips each month to be considered in the "GoPro Line of the Winter" video contest.
Contest Details: Don't let good ski and snowboard action go unnoticed this winter. Capture your action on a single, unedited clip that you shoot on any GoPro camera. The video clip must be captured by the skier or snowboarder who is submitting it. Follow the link here to submit your video clip. You can capture as many video clips as you like and each one will serve as a submission.
Every Month has a winner: As noted above, every month from January to April, the expert panel will pick a winner in the following categories: Men's Ski, Men's Snowboard, Women's Ski and Women's Snowboard.
Grand Prize: At the conclusion of the contest two skiers (male and female) and two snowboarders (male and female) will win the $10,000 grand prize and earn the award for GoPro Line of the Winter.
Stacked Judging Staff: The judges that comprise the panel have serious credability, and include freeski ripper, Ingrid Backstrom, big screen maker, Scott Gaffney, Olympian Elena Hight, Gold Medal winner, Sage Kotsenburg and Out of Collective host, Adam Jabar.
January Winners
Men’s Ski January Winner: Backcountry pillow rippin line by Rossignol athlete, Logan Pehota in British Columbia.
Women's Ski January Winter: Podium winning run at the Freeride World Tour, by Justine Dufour-Lapointe
Men’s Snowboard January Winner: Dustin Craven, tearing it up in Revelstoke, BC.
Women's Snowboard January Winner: Marissa Krawczak, surfing it up in British Columbia.