GORE-TEX Expanding Unique Program To Bring Winter Sports to Broader Audience
There are some people who live for the snow as it allows them to partake in winter activities such as skiing and snowboarding.
Exhilarating winter sports, not everyone has the opportunity to partake in trying them. Circumstances are different for everyone as sometimes there are physical limitations that won’t allow a person to hit the mountain.
But, for some people, not having enough knowledge when it comes to ensuring a comfortable and safe ride or the equipment that is needed to the most of a trip will deter people from ever trying.
That is something GORE-TEX is looking to change, as they want to ensure that a broader audience can enjoy hitting the mountains for some winter sports.
Known for its premium waterproof and high-performance technical fabric, they have done a wonderful job of combining style and performance.
And now, anyone visiting specific locations and take advatnage becuase the company is expanding on a program they have in place.
Outwear on Demand is something GORE-TEX created so that people who don’t own equipment, for whatever reason, can still enjoy a day in the snow with friends and family for an affordable price in top-of-the-line gear.
A snowsports garment rental program, 15 new locations have been added across North America so you are covered whether you are planning a trip to Washington on the West Coast, Vermont on the East Coast or British Columbia, Canada.
Right now, there are rental programs available in 11 areas in the United States; California, Colorado, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.
In addition to British Columbia, Ontario, Canada has a program at Blue Mountain Ski Resort.
This is also something the people who travel light can benefit from.
Planning out a long-distance trip is hard enough; figuring out how to get your equipment to come along with you without having to pay extra fees on airlines for the luggage space is a challenge for many people.
The Outwear on Demand program eliminates that obstacle, as you can rent the clothing you need, whether it is a day trip to the mountain or an extended stay. Needing to pack one or two fewer bags is something that would put a lot of people at ease and lighten the hit to the wallet.
It is also a stress-free way to try out different gear if you are someone who is planning to upgrade your wardrobe but is unsure of what to purchase.