Gran Fondo Hincapie Announces Unique Courses for Spring Event in Merced
For 13 years, Gran Fondo Hincapie has been hosting incredible cycling events, bringing together riders for experiences at some of the most popular destinations around the United States.
Their next event, which is set for Mar. 15 in Merced, California, is going to be a unique one, as it is the only gravel course where races will be held.
This will be the second year that an event is held in the city, as Gran Fondo Hincapie is partnering with El Capitan Hotel Merced for the action-packed multi-day event.
"We are thrilled to welcome the Hincapie event back and to once again serve as the hotel sponsor. The El Capitan Hotel truly stands at the heart of the event weekend,” said Robin Donovan, Managing Director at El Capitan Hotel Merced, via the press release. “Last year, the event brought significant community impact, with downtown businesses thriving and many local vendors actively participating. This event not only creates a fantastic economic opportunity for our community but also serves as a vibrant platform to showcase all that Merced has to offer."
Merced offers breathtaking scenery and rolling hills for riders. They will face obstacles such as challenging climbs and rapid descents that will take them through California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains.
There will be three different courses, with the longest being Gran, which is 81 miles long at an incredibly high elevation of 4,954. There will be three rest stops and three timed speed zones and nearly half of the course, 49 percent, will be gravel.
The middle distance, Medio, will be 61 miles held at 2,305 feet elevation with two rest stops and timed speed zones. 45 percent of this course will be gravel.
Piccolo, the shortest distance, is a 6.5-mile loop on the bike path, as there is something for people of all ages and competitive levels of cycling.
“The courses in Merced are what gravel dreams are made of,” said Joe Coddington, Technical Director for Gran Fondo Hincapie, via the press release. “Wide open roads rolling through some of the most beautiful ranch lands the West has to offer paired with views of the Sierra Nevada mountains make this one impossible to forget.”
There will be several retired pros taking part in the ride, including George Hincapie, who the event is named for, and Ivan Dominguez, a former Cuban/American professional road cyclist will also participate.
The Gran Fondo Merced will be the first of the events held by Hincapie in 2025. The others will be held in Chatanooga, Tennessee on May 3, in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania on May 31, in Bentonville, Arkansas on Sept. 7 and 8 and finally in Greenville, South Carolina on Oct. 18.
Registration for Merced and all of the other events has opened on the website.