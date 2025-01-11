Hadi Nazari in 'Good Spirits' After 13 Frightening Days in Australian National Park
Hadi Nazari, 23, went missing in Kosciuszko National Park for 13 days after setting out for a hike in New South Wales with two friends ages 23 and 24. Nazari was supposed to meet up with his friends at the Geehi campground, but failed to show.
A search mission was put into place, involving over 300 searchers, all dedicated to locating Nazari.
The Guardian explained that on Dec. 31, a pair of his hiking poles were found near the Kosciuszko River, leading to some hope of finding the young man. Days later, searchers discovered a lighter, camera, and campfire by the Geehi River.
According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Nazari was located by fellow hikers on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Despite being lost for nearly two weeks, he survived by consuming berries, two muesli bars, and drinking water from a creek. Nazari told authorities that he took shelter in a hut.
"The circumstances we believe at the moment are that he called out to some hikers who were in the area," said NSW Police Riverina District Commander Superintendent Andrew Spliet. "He told them that he'd been lost in the bush and was thirsty."
Once the hikers located the 23-year-old, they called triple zero, Australia's emergency number. Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and Nazari was evaluated, then transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for dehydration.
"He was fine, alert, able to speak, no real obvious injuries or concerns," said Spliet. "He's obviously very happy to be rescued and safe and back reunited with his family."
"I would like to thank everyone who has wished me well in my recovery, and prayed for me," Nazari wrote in his statement released by the NSW police. "I am very grateful for the rescuers and volunteers involved in searching for me, may God bless them all. I cannot thank everyone enough."