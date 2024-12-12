Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Set for Major Changes and Events Early Next Year
There is going to be a lot going on at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park at the start of the new year.
January is Volcano Awareness Month, which means there will be events and programs being held by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory throughout. On top of that, renovations will be occurring at Kīlauea Visitor Center, which will close in February for the work to be done.
One of the events that will be hosted is a volunteer clean-up. Stewardship at the Summit Rainforest Restoration is held on January 11, 18, 25 and 31 with a meeting time of 8:45 a.m.
Anyone looking to give back to the community can meet with project leaders Paul and Jane Field at Kīlauea Visitor Center and will take part in removing invasive, non-native plant species that are harming the local plant life from growing.
Gloves and tools for the project are provided, but it is recommended that people bring other supplies, such as snacks, water and the proper attire. Hiking shoes, long pants and a hat are recommended, along with rain gear.
On Saturday, January 18 at 11 a.m., comedian Ben Miller will have an hour-long set featuring all things volcanoes. He is making his return after a residency in 2023 after developing material for the past two years.
January 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will be a popular day for visitors as it is one of the fee-free days around the country at national parks. That could be your chance to take part in one of the ranger-guided programs at Kīlauea summit that are offered nearly every day.
There are several volcano-specific programs being offered during the month as well. On Saturday, January 4 you can Hike the Path of Mauna Loa Volcano’s 1868 Lava Flow, a two-mile trek along the Pu‘uolokuana Trail.
Other events being held will teach adventurers about the history of Kīlauea Volcano’s Summit Water Lake, the Whitney Vault and traveling the Kaʻū Desert Trail on Foot.
Close-toed boots, protective gear for both sun and rain and water and snacks are recommended to be brought by anyone taking part.
Those are a lot of things that people can take part in before the major renovations begin. Right now, the Kīlauea Visitor Center, bathrooms and closest parking lot are scheduled to close February 17, 2025.
“The park film, After Dark in the Park, Nā Leo Manu and other park programs held in the KVC auditorium will be temporarily suspended. During the closure, the interior of KVC will be rehabilitated, new exhibits will be installed, the restrooms will be relocated and rebuilt, and the lānai will be replaced by an expanded covered hālau (pavilion),” as shared on the National Park Service.
These renovations could take up to two years, as that is the tentative amount of time they will be closed. But, temporary buildings and amenities will be in place.
“A few days after KVC closes, limited visitor services and the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association staff and store will relocate 1.2 miles west to a temporary welcome center at Kilauea Military Camp’s Koa Room, adjacent to the lobby. Volcano House and the Volcano Art Center Gallery will remain open with parking available. Hele-On bus will still use the KVC bus parking stalls as a bus stop.”